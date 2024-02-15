Posted in: BBC, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: bbc, bbc writers room, doctor who, education, research, script library, Whoniverse

200+ Doctor Who Scripts & More Available For You to Download for Free

Over 200 Doctor Who scripts (including the 60th Anniversary episodes) and many other BBC show scripts are available in the BBC Writers Room.

The original scripts for Doctor Who, including for the recent 60th Anniversary Specials, and many more, are now available to download for free as an educational resource on the BBC Writers Room site. This includes the scripts for the hilarious 5-minute "Children in Need" mini-episode and the 5-minute script that showrunner Russell T. Davies wrote to audition actors for the Fifteenth Doctor role that hundreds of actors used before Ncuti Gatwa took hold of it and became the pick.

The Whoniverse now has its own section in the BBC Script Library section of the BBC Writers Room site. This is clearly part of the branding strategy of uniting all of Doctor Who together on the BBC's website. If you love Doctor Who and you're learning to become a screenwriter, these scripts are an absolute treasure. The BBC is offering these scripts as free PDF downloads as an educational resource for screenwriting students and researchers. Even if you just like to read, you get to see what was exactly in the mind of Russell T. Davies when you read the scripts of "The Starbeast," "Wild Blue Yonder," and "The Giggle," unfiltered from the translation to prose in the recent Target Books novelisations by other handpicked authors because Davies didn't have time to write the books himself.

You get to see scenes that were cut from the final edits of the episodes for time or pacing, including some interesting details that fans have since debated. For example, in the script for the 2023 Christmas Special, the Doctor does mention that the invasion of the goblins is the result of his invoking superstition at the edge of the universe where the membranes of reality are thin in "Wild Blue Yonder" causing magic and myth to break through in this world. That serves as Davies' explanation for how magic and fantasy elements can become a part of Doctor Who stories from now on. It's also how he inadvertently brought back The Toymaker in "The Giggle." To read a script is to be able to see how the screenwriter constructed the story that was eventually filmed.

We have long been advocates for the BBC Writers Room website. It's an invaluable educational resource for not only scripts but also podcasts, interviews, and workshops for beginners learning to write scripts. On top of Doctor Who, you can also download scripts for other BBC TV dramas, TV movies, comedies, and radio dramas, including some of the most recent BBC productions like Line of Duty, Happy Valley, and even Eastenders.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!