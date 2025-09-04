Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: monster, ryan murphy

Monster: The Ed Gein Story Teaser Offers A Look at The Origin of Evil

Arriving October 3rd, here's the teaser for Netflix and Ryan Murphy & Ian Brennan's Charlie Hunnam-starring Monster: The Ed Gein Story.

Late last month, we learned that Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's (American Horror Story) Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy, Criminal)-starring Monster: The Ed Gein Story would be hitting Netflix screens on October 3rd. Now, we're getting our best look yet at the latest installment in the anthology series with the release of an official teaser. In addition, Hunnam offered some insights into how he researched portraying the notorious "godfather of all serial killers," Ed Gein. "I read every book that's been written on Ed Gein, and I didn't find many of them very useful, to be honest. They were all sort of grossly sensationalist — these grotesque, impossibly bleak pieces of writing," the actor shared. "I was able to get access to the only known recording of Ed Gein, which was made two days after he was arrested. It's about an hour-and-10-minute interview with him, while he's in custody. A lot of the musicality, and his inflection, and his choice of words, and where his energy sat, I was able to extract from it." Here's a look at the preview image that was released, followed by an official overview of the season:

Serial killer. Grave robber. Psycho. In the frozen fields of 1950s rural Wisconsin, a friendly, mild-mannered recluse named Eddie Gein lived quietly on a decaying farm — hiding a house of horrors so gruesome it would redefine the American nightmare. Driven by isolation, psychosis, and an all-consuming obsession with his mother, Gein's perverse crimes birthed a new kind of monster that would haunt Hollywood for decades. From "Psycho" to "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" to "The Silence of the Lambs," Gein's macabre legacy gave birth to fictional monsters born in his image and ignited a cultural obsession with the criminally deviant. Ed Gein didn't just influence a genre — he became the blueprint for modern horror. Murphy and Brennan's groundbreaking anthology series returns with its third, most harrowing installment yet. "Monster: The Ed Gein Story" tells the story of how one simple man in Plainfield, Wisconsin, became history's most singular ghoul. He revealed to the world the most horrific truth of all — that monsters aren't born, they're made … by us.

In addition to Hunnam, Netflix's Monster: The Original Monster stars Laurie Metcalf (Hacks, The Big Bang Theory) as Ed Gein's mother, August, with Tom Hollander (The White Lotus, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans) set as Alfred Hitchcock, and Olivia Williams (Dune: Prophecy, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) set as Alma Reville – Hitchcock's wife.

The streaming series cast also includes Suzanna Son (Red Rocket, Fear Street: Prom Queen, The Idol) as Adeline Watkins, Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread, Old, Bergman Island) as Ilse Koch, Joey Pollari (American Crime; Love, Simon) as Anthony Perkins, Tyler Jacob Moore (Shameless, Perry Mason) as Sheriff Schley, Charlie Hall (Bel-Air, Monsters) as Deputy Worden, Will Brill (The OA, Fellow Travelers) as Tobe Hooper, Mimi Kennedy (Midnight in Paris, In the Loop) as Dr. Mildred Newman, Robin Weigert (Deadwood, Smile) as Enid Watkins, and Lesley Manville (Another Year, Phantom Thread) as Bernice Worden.

