Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: monster, ryan murphy

Monster: The Original Monster Getting October Release: Ryan Murphy

Ryan Murphy confirmed that Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy, Criminal)-starring Monster: The Original Monster debuts on Netflix in October.

Shortly after July got underway, reports hit that Ryan Murphy (American Horror Story, All's Fair, Doctor Odyssey) was already thinking ahead to the fourth season of his Netflix anthology series (more on that in a minute). Now, Murphy has a big update to share regarding when Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy, Criminal)-starring Monster: The Original Monster will premiere. During a one-on-one interview with California Gov. Gavin Newsom for Gov. Newsom's podcast This Is Gavin Newsom (around the 22:18 mark in the episode above), Murphy discusses the season's focus on notorious serial killer Ed Gein, and that's when Murphy confirms that the season will hit Netflix in October.

Monster: Ryan Murphy Eyeing Lizzie Borden for Season 4

Earlier this month, Variety reported from sources that the fourth season will focus on the case of Lizzie Borden, with a fall filming start being eyed (though representatives for Murphy and Netflix declined to comment on the reporting, and no official Season 4 green light has been given). For those unaware, Borden was accused of brutally murdering her father and stepmother with an axe in their home in 1892. Though she would eventually be acquitted of the charges, Borden's name would find a lasting place in pop culture lore (though many wrongfully depict her as a murderer). If true, Borden would follow Jeffrey Dahmer, Lyle & Erik Menendez, and Ed Gein as the focus of a season of the anthology series. Once again (for now, at least), everything is in the "sources" stage pending an official news drop from Netflix and Murphy.

In addition to Hunnam, Laurie Metcalf (Hacks, The Big Bang Theory) had been tapped to play Ed Gein's mother, August, with Tom Hollander (The White Lotus, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans) set as Alfred Hitchcock, and Olivia Williams (Dune: Prophecy, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) set as Alma Reville – Hitchcock's wife. In addition, Suzanna Son (Red Rocket, The Idol) and Danielle Campbell (The Waterfront) have reportedly joined the cast of the upcoming third season.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!