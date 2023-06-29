Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: monster, netflix, preview, ryan murphy, season 2

Monsters: Cooper Koch, Nicholas Alexander Chavez Set as Menendez Bros

Reports are Ryan Murphy & Ian Brennan's Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story has cast Cooper Koch & Nicholas Alexander Chavez as leads.

Back in May, we learned that Ryan Murphy & Ian Brennan's second season of "Monster" would spotlight the story of brothers Lyle Menendez & Erik Menendez, convicted in 1996 for the murders of their parents, José & Mary Louise "Kitty" Menendez, who were fatally shot in their Beverly Hills home in 1989. The investigation and trial would grab national headlines for years and would serve to fuel our obsession with true crime (which continues to grow to this day, based on the number of true-crime docs & limited series as well as scripted accounts). Now, Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Cooper Koch (Power Book II: Ghost) and Nicholas Alexander Chavez (General Hospital, Crushed) have been cast Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, with Koch portraying Erik and Chavez portraying Lyle.

And here's a look back at the disturbing teaser released back in May for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, featuring the 911 calls from the brothers (with the limited series set for a 2024 premiere):

Here's a Look Back at DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Peters & Nash-Betts are joined in the main cast by Richard Jenkins (Lionel Dahmer), Molly Ringwald (Shari Dahmer), and Michael Learned (Catherine Dahmer). In the following featurettes, Peters opens up about playing the serial killer and the impact it had on him personally. Following that, Nash-Betts discusses why it was important for Glenda Cleveland's (the neighbor who tried in vain to get law enforcement involved) story to be told. For a look at what Peters and Nash-Betts had to share about the limited series, here's a look behind the scenes of Netflix's DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story:

Penelope Ann Miller (Joyce Dahmer), Michael Beach (Detective Murphy), Colby French (Detective Kennedy), Shaun J. Brown (Tracy Edwards), Mac Brandt (Officer Rauth), Grant Harvey (Officer Mueller), Matthew Alan (Officer Gabrish), Scott Michael Morgan (Officer Balcerzak), Josh Braaten (Young Lionel Dahmer), Savannah Brown (Young Joyce Dahmer), Nick A. Fisher (Young Jeffrey Dahmer), Cameron Cowperthwaite (Steven Hicks), Vince Hill-Bedford (Steven Tuomi), Blake Cooper Griffin (Charles), Matt Cordova (Detective Rauss), Rodney Burford (Tony Hughes), Karen Malina White (Shirley Hughes), Nikyla Boxley (Young Shirley Hughes), Karl Makinen (Officer Clyde Reynolds), Nigel Gibbs (Jesse Jackson), Brandon Black (Dean Vaughn), Raphael Sbarge (Mayor John Norquist), David Barrera (Police Chief Arreola), Dyllón Burnside (Ronald Flowers), Khetphet "KP" Phagnasay (Sounthone Sinthasomphone), Ken Lerner (Joseph Zilber), Dominic Burgess (John Wayne Gacy), Chris Greene (Assistant Chaplain Adams), Furly Mac (Christopher Scarver), and Linda Park (Julie Yang) guest star in the series.

Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Evan Peters, Janet Mock, and Carl Franklin (101 only) executive produce, with Rashad Robinson (President of Color Of Change) serving as a consulting producer.

