Monty Python: Shout! Studios Sets US/Canada Digital & Theatrical Deal

Shout! Studios has exclusive US/Canada distribution rights for Monty Python's Flying Circus and non-theatrical rights for films and specials.

For over half a century, Monty Python entertained fans with its absurdist humor and pointed satire. The BBC series Monty Python's Flying Circus consists of Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Michael Palin, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, and Terry Gilliam playing a variety of characters with the help of repertory players like Carol Cleveland, Connie Booth, and Ian Davidson. Shout! Studios has acquired exclusive distribution rights in the U.S. and Canadian markets of Flying Circus, including AVOD, SVOD, broadcast, theatrical, and non-theatrical rights for a catalog of Monty Python films, specials, and performances.

Shout! Studios Acquires Rights to Monty Python Series, Specials & Films

Monty Python ran for four seasons (or "series" if you're in the UK) during its five-year run from 1969 to 1974, spawning two German-language specials Fliegender Zirkus in 1972 and 2006's Personal Best featuring highlights of each of the core cast member's best work; and films And Now for Something Completely Different (1971), a compilation of sketches from the first two seasons of the BBC series; standalone films Holy Grail (1975), Life of Brian (1979), Live at the Hollywood Bowl (1982), and The Meaning of Life (1983). The troupe remained active, working on each other's projects and reuniting every 10 years until Chapman's death in 1989. The five continued collaborating for reunion specials with sketches featuring special guest stars like Eddie Izzard up to their last series of live shows called Live: One Down, Five to Go in 2014, marking Jones' last performances with the group before his passing in 2020.

Shout! Studios also went the extra mile restoring the franchise and presenting the series for the first time in HD along with films Life of Brian and Holy Grail, which marks its 50th anniversary. "Since the earliest days of the company, Shout! has been dedicated to celebrating the best entertainment that pop culture has to offer and has sought to be a trusted home for beloved films and series. Iconic and iconoclastic, Monty Python has long been at the top of that list. We are fans first and foremost, and the timeless quality of the brand lends itself to a wide range of opportunities," said Shout! CEO Garson Foos.

"It's difficult to describe the place that Monty Python holds in the hearts of generations of comedy lovers without using a word the Pythons would mock: sacred," added Shout's SVP of Acquisitions & Originals Jordan Fields. "Their body of work is still the standard by which silly, sophisticated, cinematic satire is measured. Shout scored its own holy grail, and it is Monty Python." Here's the following list of Python titles.

Monty Python Live (Mostly): One Down, Five to Go

The Meaning of Monty Python

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Monty Python Conquers America

Monty Python's Fliegender Zirkus

Monty Python's Flying Circus

Monty Python's Life of Brian

Monty Python: Before The Flying Circus

Monty Python Live at Aspen

Monty Python Live at The Hollywood Bowl

Parrot Sketch Not Included – 20 Years of Monty Python

Monty Python: The Meaning of Live

Monty Python: Almost The Truth – The Lawyer's Cut

Monty Python's Best Bits (Mostly)

Monty Python's Personal Best

