Moon Knight Finale Sneaks In Easter Egg Honoring Bill Sienkiewicz

Look, we know that at the time we're writing this that the series/season finale of Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Oscar Isaac (Dune, "Star Wars VII-IX"), Ethan Hawke (Training Day, The Good Lord Bird) & May Calamawy (Ramy)-starring Moon Knight has only been live for about eight hours so we promise that we won't be getting into spoilers. Seriously. But because the following does involve a screencap that could lead to something (even though we won't be offering context), just make sure to tread lightly. Because the real reason we're posting this is to highlight the easter egg love that the streaming series offered legendary comic book artist Bill Sienkiewicz. Now, we've been fans since his work on Marvel's New Mutants in the mid-'80s, but any self-respecting comics fan knows that Sienkiewicz has had a long & artistically mind-blowing relationship with Moon Knight for over 35+ years. And it's because of what he's brought to the character over the years that Sienkiewicz gets a very eye-catching honor.

Here's a look at a screencap of the scene with the easter egg, along with a look at Sienkiewicz's Instagram post letting the creators know that he noticed. Once again, we're not offering any context to avoid spoilers but make sure to stay tuned for Bleeding Cool's review coming soon:

When Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life, he discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Joining Isaac, Hawke & Calamawy is the late Gaspard Ulliel (Hannibal Rising), with Mohamed Diab (Clash, Cairo 678) being joined by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (The Endless, Synchronic) in the directors' circle. Jeremy Slater is the head writer, and executive producer alongside Isaac, Diab, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Grant Curtis, and Brad Winderbaum. Trevor Waterson and Rebecca Kirsch, with Marvel Studios as the producing studio.