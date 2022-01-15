Moon Knight Official Trailer Set to Premiere This Monday (Teaser)

So maybe those rumors of Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Oscar Isaac (Dune, "Star Wars VII-IX") & Ethan Hawke (Training Day, The Good Lord Bird)-starring live-action series Moon Knight arriving at the end of March are true after all? Looks like we'll know as of this Monday, with the official trailer set to premiere on Monday, January 17, during the NFL Super Wild Card game. Even better? We have a mini-teaser for the highly-anticipated series to make it all official and offer all the additional details that you will need.

Here's a look at the mini-teaser released earlier today:

Here's a look at Hawke making the big reveal that his 19-year-old son is the only one who knows his father MCU secrets, while also serving as Hawke's walking encyclopedia of Marvel Comics knowledge:

Joining Isaac and Hawke in the streaming series is May Calamawy (Hulu's Ramy), with Mohamed Diab (Clash, Cairo 678) being joined by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (The Endless, Synchronic) in the directors' circle. Hawke is expected to portray the series' main villain though it is still not clear who that might be (fellow mercenary-turned-villain Bushman could be a possibility but nothing is been confirmed). Here's a look back at the first Instagram post showing Isaac in full-on, ass-kicking training mode:

During an interview with The Ringer, Hawke made it pretty clear that three big reasons why he chose to join the Moon Knight cast were his desire to work with Isaac and Diab (his first two), and that the series was focusing on one of Marvel Comics' lesser-known superhero (the "trifecta" reason). "Well, it's where I'm at as an actor. A lot of it, to be honest, I love the fact that Moon Knight is a lesser-known story and allows more creative freedom. The director is Mohamed Diab and he's a brilliant guy. I've seen a couple of his movies and wanted to work with him anyway. I had a meeting with him about another project of his own. And a lot of it is Oscar, to me, to be honest with you. I find him to be a very exciting player in my field. I like what he's doing with his life. He reminds me of the actors, when I first arrived at New York, that I looked up to," Hawke said during the interview.

Hawke continued, "Oscar's younger than me, and I like the way he carries himself, and I like the way he thinks," he continued. "And in general, good things happen when you're in the room with people that you like the way they think, right? Mohammed's gonna do a good job, he's a serious person. I don't know if you guys have seen his films, but he's a serious artist and you have to speak to your time, right? You can't pretend you don't live in the time period that you live in. You have to try to make your time period better." Here's a look at the interview – with Moon Knight talk starting at the 3:35 mark:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Ethan Hawke on Working With Denzel Washington and Richard Linklater | The Watch (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kV9ICe6Plbs&feature=youtu.be)