Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector, White Costume Confirmed

It's tough to say that there was something missing at The Walt Disney Company's huge Investors Day event considering the dozens upon dozens of new projects that were announced from every area- especially Marvel Studios. But where was the confirmation that Oscar Isaac (Dune) would be jumping from "spicy" worlds and the "Star Wars" universe to the Marvel Universe as Marc Spector in Disney+'s upcoming live-action Moon Knight series? There wasn't one, which got some folks wondering- including us. But now thanks to cinematographer Gregory Middleton AscCsc, (Watchmen, Game of Thrones, The Killing) we may have the casting green light we've been waiting for.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Middleton announced that he was joining the series since "the secret is out." In fact, here's a look at the full post below, where Middleton wrote, "Well the secret is out. It's an honor to be a part of introducing a new character to the MCU #MoonKnight. Who says cinematographers worry about white costumes! … not if they are complex characters played by an amazing performer like [Oscar Isaac] . Thank you director Mohamed Diab and the #mcu for inviting me aboard." So Mohamed Diab (Clash, Cairo 678) is on board to direct (as confirmed on IMDB), and you see where Isaac's name gets dropped in a big way. Now it's time to wait for the press release…

Last summer, Feige announced three Disney+ live-action series: Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk. Since that time, we learned that The Umbrella Academy series creator Jeremy Sister was tapped to develop and lead the writers' room on Moon Knight, Emmy award-winner Jessica Gao (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty) is developing and leading the writers' room on She-Hulk, and Bisha K. Ali (Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral) was on board to write and serve as showrunner on Ms. Marvel. Disney+ also has a number of other live-action series coming up, including the Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany-starring WandaVision (set for January 2021), The Falcon and the Winter Soldier with Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie (set for March 2021), the Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki, (set for May 2021) and animated anthology series What If…?, (set for later in 2021). Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury in Secret Invasion and Don Cheadle returns to the armor for Armor Wars, while the next generation gets the spotlight in Ironheart.