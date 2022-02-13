Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac-Starrer Releases Teaser – Embrace The Chaos

We had a feeling that when Disney+ and Marvel Studios released a preview from their Oscar Isaac (Dune, "Star Wars VII-IX") & Ethan Hawke (Training Day, The Good Lord Bird)-starring live-action series Moon Knight showcasing Isaac's suited Mr. Knight (who returned to comics in 2014, drawn by artist Declan Shalvey as a police consultant), that wouldn't be all we would be getting. Well, it turns out that feeling was right because the streamer and the studio took advantage of Super Bowl Sunday to showcase the series in a new first-look preview.

"He's brutal," Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige revealed in an interview with Empire set to go live next week. "It's been fun to work with Disney+ and see the boundaries shifting on what we're able to do. There are moments [in the series] when Moon Knight is wailing on another character, and it is loud and brutal, and the knee-jerk reaction is, 'We're gonna pull back on this, right?' No. We're not pulling back. There's a tonal shift. This is a different thing. This is Moon Knight." So without further ado, here's a look at all of the "aspects" of Isaac's Stephen Grant in the following preview:

Now here's a look back at the official trailer, with Disney+'s Moon Knight set to premiere on March 30th:

When Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of

another life, he discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector.

As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a

deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Joining Isaac and Hawke in the streaming series is May Calamawy (Hulu's Ramy) and the late Gaspard Ulliel (Hannibal Rising), with Mohamed Diab (Clash, Cairo 678) being joined by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (The Endless, Synchronic) in the directors' circle. Jeremy Slater is the head writer and executive producer, alongside Isaac, Diab, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Grant Curtis, and Brad Winderbaum. Trevor Waterson and Rebecca Kirsch co-executive producer, with Marvel Studios as the producing studio.