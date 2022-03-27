Moon Knight Teaser: Layla Needs Steven to Remember Their Life Together

Another day, another teaser! That's how things appear to be rolling as Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Oscar Isaac (Dune, "Star Wars VII-IX"), Ethan Hawke (Training Day, The Good Lord Bird) & May Calamawy (Ramy)-starring Moon Knight inches closer to its March 30th debut. This time around, the focus shifts to the more dramatically heartbreaking aspects of the story, as Layla (Calamawy) wishes Steven/Marc (Isaac) could remember their life & adventures together. But before long, we're treated to some very deadly reasons why he needs to get to know his other selves before it's too late. For him… and the world.

Now here's a look at the newest teaser for Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Moon Knight that was released earlier today (and don't be surprised if we get another preview during ABC's Oscars broadcast tonight):

In the following clip, Layla needs Steven Grant to "Summon the Suit" to stop Hawke's Arhtur Harrow from doing some very diabolical stuff. Just one small problem. Steven has no idea who Layla is even though Layla knows who Steven is… or to be more precise, who "Marc Spector" is:

And for a look at the best-worst day of Steven Grant's life, check out the following teaser "Choice" (followed by some additional Moon Knight goodies):

Here's a look back at a previously-released sneak preview for Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Moon Knight:

With the series set to hit streaming screens on March 30th, here's a look behind the scenes with Isaac, Hawke, Calamawy & more at Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Moon Knight:

Here's a further look at the upcoming series, including the Super Bowl TV spot, series overview & official trailer:

When Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of

another life, he discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector.

As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a

deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Joining Isaac and Hawke in the streaming series is May Calamawy (Hulu's Ramy) and the late Gaspard Ulliel (Hannibal Rising), with Mohamed Diab (Clash, Cairo 678) being joined by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (The Endless, Synchronic) in the directors' circle. Jeremy Slater is the head writer and executive producer, alongside Isaac, Diab, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Grant Curtis, and Brad Winderbaum. Trevor Waterson and Rebecca Kirsch co-executive producer, with Marvel Studios as the producing studio.