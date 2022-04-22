Moon Knight: Was Layla El-Faouly Originally "Marlene Alraune" Or Not?

With only two episodes to go and folks still processing what they experienced with this week's episode, there's apparently some confusion floating around Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Oscar Isaac (Dune, "Star Wars VII-IX"), Ethan Hawke (Training Day, The Good Lord Bird) & May Calamawy (Ramy)-starring Moon Knight. Specifically, whether or not Calamawy's Layla El-Faouly character was originally a blonde white woman named "Marlene Alraune" whose father was an archeologist. In a profile of Calamawy by ELLE magazine, director Mohamed Diab seemed to confirm that that was the case until he and writer Sarah Gohar convinced Marvel Studios & Kevin Feige to make the changes.

"It started even on the page as a white woman and when we came on board, me and Sarah, she was then changed into half Egyptian and we pushed it. Let's make it into an Egyptian character and they welcomed that," Diab said as part of the Calamawy profile. But apparently, that's not quite the case, at least according to series creator, writer, and executive producer Jeremy Slater. In a tweet from earlier this afternoon, Slater looked to "clear up" what he called an "inaccuracy" in the profile. Specifically, that "Marlene Alraune" was "never a part of our show" and that Layla was created during the writers room's first week (though she was originally named, "Zayna Faoul").

When Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life, he discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Joining Isaac, Hawke & Calamawy is the late Gaspard Ulliel (Hannibal Rising), with Mohamed Diab (Clash, Cairo 678) being joined by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (The Endless, Synchronic) in the directors' circle. Jeremy Slater is the head writer, and executive producer alongside Isaac, Diab, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Grant Curtis, and Brad Winderbaum. Trevor Waterson and Rebecca Kirsch, with Marvel Studios as the producing studio.