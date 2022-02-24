Moon Knight Writer "Perfectly OK" With Marc Spector Not Being Jewish

As time ticks closer to the premiere of Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Oscar Isaac (Dune, "Star Wars VII-IX") & Ethan Hawke (Training Day, The Good Lord Bird)-starring live-action Moon Knight on March 30, fans are very interested in seeing how the series translates from the comic book pages to the small screen. In particular, how the series will address the main character's mental health issues and if Isaac's Steven Grant aka Marc Spector aka Moon Knight will maintain his Jewish roots as originally established by comic back writer Alan Zelenetz in Moon Knight (Vol. 1) #37 and #38. While specific details on the character have yet to be verified, one person who doesn't believe the streaming series should be beholden to the comics when it comes to Spector being Jewish is Zelenetz himself, as he explained in a recent interview with The Forward.

"They're certainly not bound by any origins," Zelenetz said with regards to the show's creative team. From there, the writer imitated some of the online back-and-forths that's been going on regarding the topic. "All of a sudden the Jews need to be represented. Moon Knight has to be Jewish — 'Oh, we're watching Marvel! The boycott is around the corner.' I can smell blood in the water already! 'How could they not make him Jewish? Oscar Isaac is not Jewish, even though he has the name 'Isaac.' And they've got an Egyptian director — what's going on here?'" he continued. "So he's not Jewish and he won't be Jewish," Zelenetz continued. "And Arthur Harrow [Hawke's character] won't be the character I created. So what? If he's not Jewish because there's a good artistic reason he's not Jewish, that's perfectly OK. I don't care." That said, Zelenetz wouldn't mind seeing another aspect of the main character's multi-faceted identity. "I think the series would be a great place to explore an ancient Egyptian God and a Jew. Maybe the ancient Egyptian God wants to make up for all those ancient Egyptians who couldn't keep up with Moses! That would be a good storyline," the writer added.

When Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of

another life, he discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector.

As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a

deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Joining Isaac and Hawke in the streaming series is May Calamawy (Hulu's Ramy) and the late Gaspard Ulliel (Hannibal Rising), with Mohamed Diab (Clash, Cairo 678) being joined by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (The Endless, Synchronic) in the directors' circle. Jeremy Slater is the head writer and executive producer, alongside Isaac, Diab, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Grant Curtis, and Brad Winderbaum. Trevor Waterson and Rebecca Kirsch co-executive producer, with Marvel Studios as the producing studio.