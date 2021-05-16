Moose Earns Impact Title Shot against Kenny Omega at Under Siege

Moose will be the next person to receive an Impact Championship shot against Kenny Omega, though he seems certain to lose since it will take place not at a major PPV but at the next Impact Plus special, Against All Odds. Moose earned the shot by beating Sami Callihan, Matt Cardona, Chris Bey, Trey Miguel, and Chris Sabin in a six-man #1 contenders match at Under Siege on Saturday. Also at the event, Omega teamed with the Good Brothers to take on Eddie Edwards and FinnJuice and lost.

Additionally at Impact Under Siege, Deonna Purrazzo defeated Havok to retain the Knockouts Championship. Josh Alexander defeated El Phantasmo to retain the X-Division Championship. And Jordynne Grace and Rachel Ellering lost the Knockouts Tag Team Championships back to Fire N Flava, now two-time champs.

In non-title action, W. Morrisey defeated Willie Mack, after which former Impact Champion Rich Swann returned to save Mack from a beatdown. Ace Austin and Madman Fulton defeated the teams of TJP & Petey Williams , XXXL, and Rohit Raju & Shera to earn a shot at the Impact Tag Team Championships, Taylor Wilde and Tenille Dashwood beat Kimber Lee and Susan, and Brian Myers defeated Black Taurus.

Under Siege will take place on June 12th for Impact Plus subscribers only.

