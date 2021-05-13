Motherland: Fort Salem Preview Released; Season 2 Sees June Debut

Fans of Freeform's supernatural-drama series Motherland: Fort Salem have another reason to be excited for the summer, with the popular series set to conjure up its second season on Tuesday, June 22, at 10 p.m. ET. When the series was first renewed, it was also announced that Lyne Renee (General Alder) would be promoted to a series regular- so it seems only fitting that Gen. Alder was the focus of the first preview image from the new season (which you can check out below). The Freeform series follows three military cadet witches in an alternate, present-day America where witches ended their persecution over 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the U.S. government to fight for their country with supernatural tactics and weapons.

Here's a look at the season renewal announcement video that was released back in May 2020:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Motherland: Fort Salem | Season 2 Announcement | Freeform (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YHCyb5tLum8)

In the anticipated second season of "MOTHERLAND: FORT SALEM," premiering summer 2021, Raelle, Tally and Abigail confront higher stakes, dangerous magic and a new threat from an ancient group of witch-hunters, the Camarilla. In the first season, we saw our trio of young witches follow in the footsteps of their foremothers, defending the nation from The Spree as part of the United States Army. Their training is intensified when they are promoted to attend War College, where their magic, relationships and beliefs will be pushed to the limits. While General Alder seeks out new witches to join the wars to come, The Spree and the Army learn their fight may no longer be with one another. But how can two enemies work together to thwart a hatred that won't stop until all witches are exterminated?

Written and created by Laurence, Freeform's Motherland: Fort Salem stars Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney, and Lyne Renee. Laurence, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Kevin Messick, Amanda Tapping, Erin Maher, Kay Reindl, and Bryan Q. Miller serving as executive producers.