Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 9 Preview: Alder's Last Stand?

Heading into this season's penultimate episode "Mother of All, Mother of None", Freeform's Motherland: Fort Salem has done an impressive job of throwing twists and turns at the viewers, taking things in directions that most of the time they don't see coming. Which is why we're not buying into Alder (Lyne Renee) being as big of a "big bad" as Abigail (Ashley Nicole Williams), Tally (Jessica Sutton), Raelle (Taylor Hickson), and pretty much everyone else believes her to be. Our biggest fear? That the truth's going to come out way too late because the season is definitely building towards something. With that in mind, here's a look at the images, episode overview, trailer, and sneak previews for the "Mother of All, Mother of None":

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Episode 9 "Mother of All, Mother of None": Distrust in Alder grows as Tally and Abigail pressure those in power for changes. Raelle gains a deeper understanding of the Mycelium and its purpose for her.

In the following previews, Raelle thanks Anacostia (Demetria McKinney) for working with Scylla (Amalia Holm) while Tally is summoned to speak with Nicte (Arlen Aguayo-Stewart). Following that, Raelle shows Abigail where the Witchbomb comes from before Izadora (Emilie Leclerc) delivers some shocking news.

In the anticipated second season of "MOTHERLAND: FORT SALEM," premiering summer 2021, Raelle, Tally and Abigail confront higher stakes, dangerous magic and a new threat from an ancient group of witch-hunters, the Camarilla. In the first season, we saw our trio of young witches follow in the footsteps of their foremothers, defending the nation from The Spree as part of the United States Army. Their training is intensified when they are promoted to attend War College, where their magic, relationships and beliefs will be pushed to the limits. While General Alder seeks out new witches to join the wars to come, The Spree and the Army learn their fight may no longer be with one another. But how can two enemies work together to thwart a hatred that won't stop until all witches are exterminated?

Written and created by Laurence, Freeform's Motherland: Fort Salem stars Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney, and Lyne Renee. Bill Laurence, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Kevin Messick, Amanda Tapping, Erin Maher, Kay Reindl, and Bryan Q. Miller serving as executive producers. Joining the cast this season are Victor Webster (Workin' Moms), Mellany Barros (Chad), Praneet Akilla (Nancy Drew), Ess Hödlmoser (The Boys), and Arlen Aguayo (The Good Doctor).

