Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3: Overviews for S03E01, S03E02 Released

Your wait is almost over, Motherland: Fort Salem! that's right, in three weeks Freeform & Eliot Laurence's (Claws) Ashley Nicole Williams, Jessica Sutton, Taylor Hickson & Amalia Holm-starring series will be heading back to our screens for its third & final run. And when they do, things will be very, very different. Framed for the death of the Vice-President of the United States's daughter, our witches are on the run from a number of enemies as they try to figure out who they can trust… and how to stay alive. And with June 21st right around the corner, Freeform is offering viewers a few clues to what's to come in the form of official episode overviews for S03E01 "Homo Cantus" and S01E02 "The Price of Work."

With the series set to return for its final season on June 21, here's a look at the newest teaser for Freeform's Motherland: Fort Salem followed by overviews for the first two episodes:

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 1 "Homo Cantus": After being blamed for the death of the vice president's daughter, the witches leave the army behind and become fugitives — but staying out of trouble is never easy. While Raelle and Scylla enjoy their reunion, Nicte tempts Tally with a new power. Directed by Eliot Laurence. Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 2 "The Price of Work": The group seeks sanctuary in the mysterious Cession. The Unit learns the Camarilla is directly targeting the Mycelium, inspiring them to strike back. Petra and Anacostia work to determine President Wade's allegiance. Directed by Brian Studler.

The end of season 2 of "Motherland: Fort Salem" left Abigail, Tally, Raelle and Scylla fugitives on the run. Now without a military nor a home, they seek protection alongside the Dodger community in the Cession — but laying low and staying out of trouble has never been their strong suit. With witch hunters working against them from inside the White House, our heroes must call upon ancient forces in the final battle for their right to exist.

Freeform's Motherland: Fort Salem stars Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney, and Lyne Renée. In addition, fan-favorites Sheryl Lee Ralph (as President Wade), Victor Webster (as Blanton Silver), Tony Giroux (as Adil), and Catherine Lough Haggquist (as Petra Bellweather) will be back as recurring cast members. Executive produced by Eliot Laurence, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Kevin Messick, Amanda Tapping, Brian Studler, and Tracey Jeffrey, the series will mark its return for its third & final season on Tuesday, June 21, at 10 pm EDT/PDT.