MOTU: Revelation: Sarah Michelle Gellar on Teela, Kevin Smith & More

A little more than a week ago, Kevin Smith announced Bear McCreary (The Walking Dead, Battlestar Galactica) was the composer on Mattel Television and Netflix's animated sequel series Masters of the Universe: Revelation and shared a look-listen of a sample of McCreary's MOTU work. Though in its early "draft"stage, the transformation scene with Chris Wood's (Supergirl, The Vampire Diaries) Prince Adam uttering the famous words already impressed (you can check it out here). Now, Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Cruel Intentions) is offering her thoughts on voicing Teela, Captain of the Royal Guard at the palace of Eternos responsible for training and protecting Prince Adam while also fighting side-by-side with He-Man.

During an interview with Mario Lopez on his ON with Mario Lopez podcast (starting at the 4:15 mark below), Gellar gave fans every reason to be excited. Admitting that it's one of the first projects she's been this excited about in a long time and calling Smith "one of the best directors I've ever had the opportunity to work with," the Buffy star discusses what fans can expect and how some the characters that are returning surprised even a fan like her:

The voice cast for Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation is a virtual "who's who" of the pop culture landscape: Mark Hamill (Star Wars, Batman: The Animated Series) as Skeletor, Lena Headey (Game of Thrones, 300) as Evil-Lyn, Chris Wood (Supergirl, The Vampire Diaries) as Prince Adam / He-Man, Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Cruel Intentions) as Teela, Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones, Clash of the Titans) as Man-At-Arms, Stephen Root (Office Space, Barry) as Cringer, Diedrich Bader (Office Space, Napoleon Dynamite) as King Randor / Trap Jaw, Griffin Newman (The Tick, Vinyl) as Orko, Tiffany Smith (Behind Enemy Lines, Supernatural) as Andra, Henry Rollins (Johnny Mnemonic, Lost Highway) as Tri-Klops, and Alan Oppenheimer (original Skeletor) (Westworld, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe) as Moss Man.

In addition, the cast also includes Susan Eisenberg (Wonder Woman, Justice League) as Sorceress, Alicia Silverstone (Clueless, Batman & Robin) as Queen Marlena, Justin Long (Galaxy Quest, Live Free or Die Hard) as Roboto, Jason Mewes (Clerks, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back) as Stinkor, Phil LaMarr (Mad TV, Justice League) as He-Ro, Tony Todd (Candyman, Star Trek: The Next Generation) as Scareglow, Cree Summer (DC Super Hero Girls, Vampirina) as Priestess, Kevin Michael Richardson (The Batman, ThunderCats) as Beast Man, Kevin Conroy (Batman: The Animated Series, Crisis on Infinite Earths) as Mer-Man, and Harley Quinn Smith (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot) as Ileena.