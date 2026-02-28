Posted in: Anime, Books, Pop Culture, Tokyopop, TV | Tagged: alien stage

Alien Stage: The Art Book Gets English Edition from TOKYOPOP

Alien Stage: The Art Book, from the hit K-pop emo/sci-fi web series, is getting an English edition from TOKYOPOP that's set for March 2026.

Article Summary Alien Stage: The Art Book gets official English release from TOKYOPOP, arriving March 2026.

Hardcover features 320 pages of stunning art, character profiles, and behind-the-scenes content.

Deluxe Edition includes exclusive art prints, holographic foil poster, and creator sketchbook.

Perfect for Alien Stage fans eager to explore the dystopian sci-fi K-Pop web series in depth.

TOKYOPOP announced that it will release the official English edition of Alien Stage: The Art Book on March 3rd. The hit Korean emo K-Pop SciFi web series about a deadly musical competition is showcased in a gorgeously crafted hardcover art book full of behind-the-scenes content and presented in English for the first time. Standard and Deluxe Editions are available. The hardcover book, available in Standard and Deluxe Editions, explores all aspects of the series, including its settings, characters and their relationships, behind-the-scenes stories, and a wide range of illustrations of production and concept art.

ALIEN STAGE: the ART BOOK STANDARD and DELUXE EDITION

By Team Forma+9 ·

320 pages · Standard Edition Print SRP: $49.99 / Deluxe Edition Print SRP: $59.99 ·

Standard Edition ISBN: 9781427884459 /

Deluxe Edition ISBN: 9781427884466 · For Readers 13+ · Available March 3rd

Experience the darkly beautiful world of Alien Stage in this gorgeous, 320-page full-color artbook, available for the first time in English! The international smash-hit Korean web series tells the heartbreaking story of a group of humans raised together from childhood in alien captivity. They are then forced to sing in a high-stakes extra-terrestrial televised competition with deadly consequences for each round's loser. For fans that can't get enough of Alien Stage, this stunning artbook compiles never-before-seen concept art, character profiles, notes on song production, and much more! Complete with comments and interviews from the acclaimed creators of Alien Stage — VIVINOS and QMENG — this artbook is a must-have for anyone eager to dive deeper into the series' unforgettable characters and dystopian world!

The Deluxe Edition includes:

88-page "Drawing Book" featuring unique sketches from the creators

• 6 full-color prints of the main characters

• Special US edition poster with holographic foil

• Gilded holographic foil edges

The songs featured in Alien Stage have received millions of streams on Spotify, and the web series has garnered millions of views and avid followers on YouTube.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!