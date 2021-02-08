Masters of the Universe: Kevin Smith Shares Bear McCreary "Power" Clip

When we last checked in with Kevin Smith to see how things were going with his upcoming Netflix animated sequel series Masters of the Universe: Revelation, he was putting fans' minds at ease regarding the streaming service series and emphasizing again how great the overall working relationship's been. Of course, that was a little less than five months ago and with the series expected to see the light of day in 2021, we were wondering when we would start learning more about the project. That "when" turned out to be Monday morning, with Smith taking to Netflix's NX social media account to make a video announcement that Bear McCreary (The Walking Dead, Battlestar Galactica) was on board as the project's composer. But there was more…

In the following video, Smith follows up the news with a sample of McCreary's work- but not just any sample. It's a chance to hear the transformation scene as Chris Wood (Supergirl, The Vampire Diaries) goes from Prince Adam to He-Man- and even without visuals? It's impressive…

Here's @ThatKevinSmith reacting to @bearmccreary's Masters of the Universe: Revelation score for the first time. You all aren't ready for how good this show is going to be. pic.twitter.com/Et8cl4Ds7C — NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 8, 2021

A radical return to Eternia, Revelation is a direct sequel series to the classic era of Masters of the Universe. Featuring fan favorites He-Man, Orko, Cringer and Man-At-Arms, the story pits our heroic warriors and guardians of Castle Grayskull against Skeletor, Evil-Lyn, Beastman and the vile legions of Snake Mountain! But after a ferocious final battle forever fractures Eternia, it's up to Teela to solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to prevent the end of the Universe! Her journey will uncover the secrets of Grayskull at last. This is the epic He-Man and the Masters of the Universe saga fans have waited 35 yeas to see!

The voice cast for Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation is a virtual "who's who" of the pop culture landscape: Mark Hamill (Star Wars, Batman: The Animated Series) as Skeletor, Lena Headey (Game of Thrones, 300) as Evil-Lyn, Chris Wood (Supergirl, The Vampire Diaries) as Prince Adam / He-Man, Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Cruel Intentions) as Teela, Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones, Clash of the Titans) as Man-At-Arms, Stephen Root (Office Space, Barry) as Cringer, Diedrich Bader (Office Space, Napoleon Dynamite) as King Randor / Trap Jaw, Griffin Newman (The Tick, Vinyl) as Orko, Tiffany Smith (Behind Enemy Lines, Supernatural) as Andra, Henry Rollins (Johnny Mnemonic, Lost Highway) as Tri-Klops, and Alan Oppenheimer (original Skeletor) (Westworld, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe) as Moss Man.

In addition, the cast also includes Susan Eisenberg (Wonder Woman, Justice League) as Sorceress, Alicia Silverstone (Clueless, Batman & Robin) as Queen Marlena, Justin Long (Galaxy Quest, Live Free or Die Hard) as Roboto, Jason Mewes (Clerks, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back) as Stinkor, Phil LaMarr (Mad TV, Justice League) as He-Ro, Tony Todd (Candyman, Star Trek: The Next Generation) as Scareglow, Cree Summer (DC Super Hero Girls, Vampirina) as Priestess, Kevin Michael Richardson (The Batman, ThunderCats) as Beast Man, Kevin Conroy (Batman: The Animated Series, Crisis on Infinite Earths) as Mer-Man, and Harley Quinn Smith (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot) as Ileena.