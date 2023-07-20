Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: masters of the universe, motu, netflix, preview, revolution

MOTU: Revolution: Keith David/Hordak; William Shatner/Mark Hamill

Masters of the Universe: Revolution sees Keith David voicing Hordak, William Shatner & Mark Hamill having MOTU scenes together, and more.

During Netflix's Geeked Week in June 2022, Mattel Television & Powerhouse Animation announced Masters of the Universe: Revolution, making it official with brand new key art. Produced by Mattel Television with animation from Powerhouse Animation, the MOTU animated series is an all-new story that brings the focus to He-Man vs. Skeletor as you've never seen them before. It's technology versus magic as He-Man and the heroic warriors face the forces of Skeletor and a deadly threat to the planet in the next epic chapter in the battle for Eternia. Earlier today, we were treated to some choice updates on the series – some courtesy of EP Kevin Smith.

During a panel presentation at San Diego Comic-Con earlier today, Smith shared that Keith David (Supergirl, Rick & Morty) is joining the cast in the role of the villain Hordak, leader of the Evil horde. Looking to technology instead of magic to rule the land, executive producer Teddy Biaselli described Hordak as "the Nosferatu of the galaxy" who will be a problem for both He-Man and Skeletor. With the series tracking for an early 2024 release, viewers can look forward to scenes between William Shatner's still-unknown character and Mark Hamill's Skeletor – with Smith promising, "Luke Skywalker and Captain Kirk act opposite one another." And Variety is reporting that the "frenemy" of Orko's that Smith teased would be revealed at Mattel's SDCC booth was Gwildor, the inventor (yup, 1987's live-action Masters of the Universe).

Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation starred Mark Hamill – Skeletor; Lena Headey – Evil-Lyn; Chris Wood – Prince Adam / He-Man; Sarah Michelle Gellar – Teela; Liam Cunningham – Man-At-Arms; Stephen Root – Cringer; Diedrich Bader – King Randor / Trap Jaw; Griffin Newman – Orko; Tiffany Smith – Andra; Henry Rollins – Tri-Klops; Alan Oppenheimer (original Skeletor) – Moss Man; Susan Eisenberg – Sorceress; Alicia Silverstone – Queen Marlena; Justin Long – Roboto; Jason Mewes – Stinkor; Phil LaMarr – He-Ro; Tony Todd – Scare Glow; Cree Summer – Priestess; Kevin Michael Richardson – Beast Man; Kevin Conroy – Mer-Man; Dennis Haysbert – King Grayskull; Adam Gifford – Vikor; and Jay Tavare – Wundar.

From showrunner and executive producer Kevin Smith (Clerks, Chasing Amy), Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation is written by Marc Bernardin (Castle Rock, Alphas), Eric Carrasco (Supergirl), Diya Mishra (Magic the Gathering), and Tim Sheridan (Reign of the Supermen)- with music composed by Bear McCreary (The Walking Dead, Battlestar Galactica, Outlander) and animation from Powerhouse Animation (Castlevania). The animated series is also executive produced by Frederic Soulie (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe), Adam Bonnett (Descendants), Christopher Keenan (Justice League, Batman Beyond), and Rob David (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe)- and produced by Susan Corbin (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe)- and produced by Mattel Television.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!