Posted in: Amazon Studios, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, donald glover, mr. & mrs. smith, preview, prime video, season 2

Mr. & Mrs. Smith Showrunner Pushes Back on Glover/Erskine Rumors

Mr. & Mrs. Smith's Francesca Sloane on if Donald Glover & Maya Erskine are returning: "We didn't even get to start writing [season 2] yet."

Earlier this month, there was some good and some quite surprising news regarding Donald Glover & Francesca Sloane's Mr. & Mrs. Smith. The good news was that the Prime Video series was officially confirmed to be returning for a second season – but the surprise was the report from Variety that Glover and Maya Erskine would not be returning. Though Sloane would be returning as showrunner, sources said that the series might choose to go in a more anthology direction – focusing on a new pair of agents. Well, it turns out that Sloane and Glover were also quite surprised to see the reporting – especially considering that wiring on the second season hasn't started yet.

"I was just talking to Donald last night about this, and we were laughing because one of the pieces of press said, 'according to our sources,' and we're like, 'Who are these sources?' We wrote a cliffhanger; we thought about it long and hard. It was one of the first things that we wrote. Why in the world — we haven't said anything — but why in the world would we ruin a cliffhanger based on a headline?" Sloane shared with EW during a soon-to-drop episode of The Awardist podcast. While promising that "there will be an answer as to what happened at the end of season 1 in season 2," Sloane has a very good reason for touching back on reports about the season's storyline focus. "We didn't even get to start writing [season 2] yet. Maya and Donald may be dead; they may not be dead," Sloane added.

"We are excited to announce that a second season of our groundbreaking spy series, 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith,' is in the works for our global Prime Video customers," shared Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, in a statement from earlier this month. "The success of the first season, with its incredibly modern, sexy reinvention of the original film, is a testament to the brilliant creators Donald Glover and Francesa Sloane. We are proud to bring you another season filled with unforgettable journeys and new adventures." Here's a look at the teaser announcing the Season 2 green light:

With the eight-episode series currently streaming, here's a look behind the scenes of the Prime Video series, followed by the official series overview for Mr. & Mrs. Smith:

Two lonely strangers land a job working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travels and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch: new identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. & Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What's riskier, espionage or marriage?

September 2021 brought the news that Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) had exited the series over a "different creative vision" than Glover's, though the split was described as "amicable" and that the two reportedly still "remain friends." It wouldn't be until April 2022 when we would learn from Glover during an interview with Interview that Erskine had joined the project as his new co-star and that he was "writing the finale now." Stemming from Amazon Studios and co-created by Glover & Showrunner Francesca Sloane (Atlanta, Fargo), the series is executive produced by Glover, Sloane, and New Regency's Yariv Milchan & Michael Schaefer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!