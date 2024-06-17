Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Blade & Sorcery

Blade & Sorcery Receives Final Major Update & PC Release

Blade & Sorcery has a new update out today with some cool additions, as the game officially leaves Early Access on PC VR as well.

Article Summary Blade & Sorcery launches a major update and exits Early Access on PC VR.

New "Crystal Hunt" Progression Mode adds depth and an ending to the game.

Original VR physics-based melee combat system with immersive lore.

Continued support with patches and fixes, despite no further content updates.

VR developer Warpfrog released a brand new update today for Blade & Sorcery, as the VR title gets some upgrades and also leaves Early Access on PC VR. Those who have been playing the game on Meta Qquest will see a brand new mode added to the game, as this will serve as the final major update players can expect from the developers. As part of that, the game will be fully available today on PC with everything released for the game in one package. We have more details for you here.

June Update

Highly requested by thousands of passionate fans and community members, Blade & Sorcery's new update includes a "Crystal Hunt" Progression Mode, complete with deep lore and a definitive game ending. In addition to sandbox exploration, players can now embark on a journey that starts from humble beginnings to become masters of their chosen combat style, whether it's mastering the elements as a Fire Mage or wielding deadly weapons as a Melee Warrior. The Blade & Sorcery world is immense. While the game can be enjoyed as a straightforward action-packed experience, those interested in uncovering the mysteries of the fantastical world of Byeth will find a treasure trove of lore and history to immerse themselves in and secrets to discover. Blade & Sorcery is the original trailblazer for physics simulation and melee combat in VR. Even though Blade & Sorcery marks the end to game content updates, the game will still be supported by Warpfrog with continued push patches and bug fixes.

Blade & Sorcery

The era of the VR weightless, wiggle-sword combat is over. Blade & Sorcery is a medieval fantasy sandbox like no other, focusing on melee, ranged and magic combat that fully utilizes a unique and realistic physics driven interaction and combat system. Built exclusively for VR, collisions are dictated by fine hitboxes, objects have weight and follow the laws of physics, creatures have full body physics and presence, and blades can be used to penetrate soft materials or deflect magic. The combat is limited only by your own creativity. Choose your weapon, choose your stance, choose your fighting style; Be the powerful warrior, ranger or sorcerer you always dreamed of becoming!

