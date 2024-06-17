Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: CrazyGames

CrazyGames Announces New Additions To Online Platform

CrazyGames has released a new update for their online platform, giving players a few new options for connections and more.

CrazyGames officially announced this morning that they had made improvements and added a few new features to their online gaming platform to help improve the indie game service. Chief among the new additions includes several new social capabilities that will allow players to instantly connect and play together in a single click. They've also made it easier to find people, see who is playing right now, and give you enhanced features for your player profile that help people find you more easily in the game. We have more details below as the update is now live.

New CrazyGames Additions

Building on the platform's strength to offer a frictionless and accessible experience for all, these new multiplayer features further drive a growth in web gaming by simplifying the experience for both users and developers. With a growing catalog of over 4,000 free games and a vibrant player base of 35 million monthly active users, CrazyGames is setting new standards for web gaming platforms and cultivating one of the strongest communities of Gen Z and Gen Alpha social gamers worldwide.

Friends Connect: Makes it easy to find and add friends.

Makes it easy to find and add friends. Playing Right Now: Shows which friends are currently online and what games they are playing, facilitating instant gaming sessions.

Shows which friends are currently online and what games they are playing, facilitating instant gaming sessions. 1-Click & Play Together: Enables players to invite and join friends' games with a single click, streamlining the process of playing together.

Enables players to invite and join friends' games with a single click, streamlining the process of playing together. Enhanced Player Profile: Allows players to personalize their profiles with custom names, visualize game statistics, and play streaks.

"At CrazyGames, our mission is to deliver top-quality games that people can enjoy together without the hassle of installations or purchases," said Raf Mertens, CEO of CrazyGames. "The latest update reflects our commitment to letting players connect effortlessly with their friends in their favorite games. It marks the beginning of our journey to redefine social gaming and elevate web games to compete with traditional gaming platforms."

