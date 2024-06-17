Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Rebellion / 2000AD | Tagged: 2000ad, brian bolland

The Return Of The 2000 AD Annual For 2025 With Brian Bolland

2000 AD used to have a hardcover annual published every year as part of the longstanding British annual traditions from 1978 until 1991.

2000 AD used to have a hardcover annual published every year as part of the longstanding British annual traditions from 1978 until 1991. Thirty-plus years later, current 2000 AD publisher Rebellion is going to revise that tradition, with a brand new Brian Bolland cover for his first 2000 AD Annual since 1983. The 2000AD 2025 Annual will be up for pre-order this Wednesday and available for comic stores to order at the end of summer. And it's being joined by another Treasury of British Comics Annual, after last year's edition sold out.

The book will feature a mix of brand new and older stories from John Wagner (A History of Violence), Alan Grant (Batman), Simon Spurrier (Hellblazer, Coda), Dan Abnett (Warhammer 40k), Phil Winslade (Lawless), Fernando Blanco (Detective Comics), Ian Gibson (Halo Jones), Dave Gibbons (Watchmen), Mick McMahon (The Last American), and Emma Vieceli (Life Is Strange).

It will come in two editions with new covers, the standard edition an ensemble of 2000 AD characters by Judge Dredd and Rok of the Reds artist Jake Lynch (Judge Dredd), while the 2000 AD webshop-exclusive edition will have a retro cover by Brian Bolland.

And a new Treasury of British Comics Annual returns this November with three new stories from Simon Furman (Transformers) and Mike Collins (Doctor Who) on Kelly's Eye, Alec Worley (Hook-Jaw) and Anna Morozova (Lowborn High) on Black Beth, and Paul Grist (Jack Staff) and Simon Williams (The HOFF: Heroes of Fearless Freedom) on Robot Archie. As well as archive strips including Adam Eterno, Cursitor Doom, Stryker, and Major Eazy from Scream!, Battle, Tiger, Valiant and Lion! It too will come in two editions – the standard edition will feature a new cover by David Roach (Judge Anderson), while the Treasury of British Comics webshop-exclusive edition will be by Andreas Butzbach (The Thirteenth Floor).

Matt Smith, editor of 2000 AD, said: "The 2000 AD Annual was the highlight of many a reader's year, and often a staple Christmas present. In the past they've showcased some of the best stories to emerge from the House of Tharg, and I'm delighted to see the annual return, containing a mix of classic Thrills and bold new strips. I'm sure the 2025 edition will be top of every Earthlet's list to Santa!"

Both weighing in at 112 pages, the 2000 AD Annual and Treasury of British Comics Annual for 2025 will be available from all good comic book stores in November, with order details appearing in August's editions of Previews magazine. They will also be available to pre-order from the 2000 AD and Treasury of British Comics webshops from Wednesday the 19th of June, with the standard editions alongside the webshop-exclusive editions.

