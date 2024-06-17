Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, Fisher-Price, mattel

Fisher Price Celebrates 85 Years of Batman with SDCC Exclusive Set

Mattel is already getting ready for San Diego Comic Con as they unveil their 2024 limited edition collectibles for the event

Article Summary Fisher Price unveils Batman 85th Anniversary Little People Set at SDCC 2024.

Collector's edition includes six Batman figures, from Keaton to Pattinson.

Iconic on-screen Batsuits reimagined for Little People style and play.

Available July 25 on MattelCreations.com for $50, capturing Batman's cinematic legacy.

At San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) for 2024, Fisher-Price is debuting a special edition Little People Collector Set. This set is here to commemorate 85 years of Batman with this collection featuring six iconic on-screen versions of the Dark Knight. Each version of the Caped Crusader is now reimagined in the charming and accessible style of Little People figures. These are perfect figures for any adult collector or if you want to share your love for the Dark Knight with your kids. The collection includes Batman portrayals by Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, and Robert Pattinson, with each offering a taste of nostalgic yet playful homage to the character's cinematic legacy.

Keaton's Batman, from Tim Burton's groundbreaking 1989 film, is wearing his distinctive black suit, bright yellow emblem, and belt. Kilmer's Batman from Batman Forever showcases the sleeker all-black suit as he tries to stop the Riddler. For Clooney, the all-sliver suit from the end of Batman & Robin Forever is here, adding some color to the Bat's wardrobe. From The Dark Knight trilogy, this Bat is ready for a more realistic take on the mythos with a new suit and tactical style. Things then get armored and ready for action as Ben Affleck's Batman is ready to take down Superman. Lastly, we have the recent Robert Pattinson's Batman from The Batman, which showcased a more detective and raw version of the bat. The I Am Batman Little Peoples Collector set is priced at $50 and goes live on MattelCreations.com on July 25 at 12 PM EST.

Fisher Price Little People Collector Batman 85th Anniversary Set

"Batman 85th Anniversary Gold Label Collectible showcases six fan-favorite Batmans in their iconic Batsuits. The packaging includes fun movie poster art designed in Little People® style and a shiny bat belt, all together in the Batcave surrounded by rock walls and computer screens."

Features:

Michael Keaton – Batman (1989) Val Kilmer – Batman Forever (1995) George Clooney – Batman and Robin (1997) Christian Bale – The Dark Knight (2008) Ben Affleck – Batman vs. Superman (2016) Robert Pattinson – The Batman (2022)



