Stranger Things 5 "Out of Control," "Completely Insane": Bower

Jamie Campbell Bower (Henry Creel/Vecna) teased a "bigger" Stranger Things 5 and how the play helped him learn more about his character.

As production on Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer's Stranger Things 5 continues rolling along for what's expected to be quite a bit more filming, we are getting some perspective on the final season from a very familiar name that we haven't covered in some time. Checkin in with iHeart's I've Never Said This Before with Tommy DiDario (exclusive to THR), Jamie Campbell Bower (Henry Creel/Vecna) made it clear that viewers should expect a final run that raises the game in some very big ways. "If you thought last season was nuts, this season is just out of control, wild, like it's bonkers. It really, really is. It's bigger. It's just completely insane. It's completely insane," Bower shared.

Thankfully, Bower has the London production of the prequel play Stranger Things: The First Shadow to help him further build the character heading into the final season. "It's just continually building," Bower said of the series. "It's been really interesting as well to have the play on in London, which I went to go and see, which goes back to Henry before we met him in season four. And to have a lot of the questions or a lot of the thoughts that I had about that character kind of answered by watching the play and also discover more was really interesting for me," he added, noting the additional backstory that the play offered.

Stranger Things 5 "Like Season One on Steroids"

During an interview with The Guardian, Ross & Matt discuss the pressures of ending the series in a way that works creatively and satisfies the audience's expectations and how this final run with these characters will feel "like season one on steroids."

"The nine hours that precede the ending can be amazing. But if you stumble at that one-yard line, people will never forgive you for that. And they'll forget the previous nine hours of awesomeness! So it's amazing what they will forgive if you score a touchdown at the end," Matt Duffer explained when discussing their feelings on how series finales are viewed. "Endings of shows are like opening a restaurant in terms of the success-failure rate – there's an 80% failure rate, I'd say. But I think one very particular way to fail is to attempt to appease everybody."

Matt continued, "We have a huge variety of fans that span a huge age range, and I'm sure they have all their own ideas of how they want the show to end. But we're not consulting social media on this. Then you just hope and pray that it resonates. But it was funny: once we got there, it just felt right, and we're going to go for it!"

As the duo had stated previously, the universe will live on after Stranger Things 5 – but the characters that viewers have grown to love & connect with will see their stories end with the fifth season. With that much on the line, the Duffer Brothers aren't going out quietly. "This season – it's like season one on steroids. It's the biggest it's ever been in terms of scale, but it has been really fun, because everyone's back together in Hawkins: the boys and Eleven interacting more in line with how it was in season one. And, yes, there may be spin-offs, but the story of Eleven and Dustin and Lucas and Hopper, their stories are done here. That's it," Matt shared – before adding, "Outside of the play. So if you want to see more of some of them, go see the play."

