A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead Announced For PC & Consoles

Saber Interactive will be publishing a new horror title as A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead will briing the film series to PC and consoles.

Saber Interactive teams up with Stormind Games and Paramount Pictures.

Original story set in the universe of the A Quiet Place film franchise.

Survival gameplay centered around stealth and silence against alien threats.

Saber Interactive and developer Stormind Games announced a new horror game this morning, as A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead will be coming out later this year. Working with Paramount Pictures, this all-new first-person, single-player, horror adventure title will tell an original story within the universe of the film franchise. Will you be able to survive the alien threat that attacks people based on sound? Enjoy the teaser trailer above showing off gameplay from the title, as we now wait for a proper release date to come.

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead

Capturing the frantic terror, unnerving atmosphere and gripping human drama that made the franchise famous, A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead is designed for fans of the films, horror games, and story-driven adventures alike. Experience the journey of a young woman struggling to endure not only the nightmarish creatures of the apocalypse, but also the anguish of interpersonal family conflicts and her own inner fears. With nothing more than your wits and the simple tools you can scavenge, you'll have to overcome the many treacherous challenges and obstacles that lay ahead, all while trying to survive an ever-present threat of unknown enemies. Just don't make a sound…

A New Story in the A Quiet Place Universe: Embark on a dramatic new adventure in the world of the blockbuster A Quiet Place saga. Discover an untold tale of fear and courage as a young survivor trying to endure the eerie new nightmare of the apocalypse.

Embark on a dramatic new adventure in the world of the blockbuster A Quiet Place saga. Discover an untold tale of fear and courage as a young survivor trying to endure the eerie new nightmare of the apocalypse. Feel the Unnerving Terror of Silence: Experience absolute horror as you hide, distract, and sneak past the ultimate predatory creatures. But beware: even a single noise can give you away.

Experience absolute horror as you hide, distract, and sneak past the ultimate predatory creatures. But beware: even a single noise can give you away. Survive the End of the World: Discover your own path forward through the disquieting remains of human civilization, using your wits and ingenuity to observe each environment, leverage whatever tools you can find, and overcome the dangers all around you.

