Ms. Marvel, Superman, Sabrina, WWDITS & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

If I couldn't sleep could you sleep/Could you paint me better off/Could you sympathize with my needs/I know you think I need a lot/I started out clean but I'm jaded/Just phoning it in/Just breaking the skin/Can you help me I'm bent/I'm so scared that I'll never/Get put back together/You're breaking me in/And this is how we will end/With you and me bent… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Matchbox Twenty for "Bent" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, reviews, opinions, commentary, and everything in-between for this morning covered a wide range of topics, including Disney+'s Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani with a special pre-finale message, AMC's Better Call Saul dropping a concerning S06E09 promo, Superman & Lois' Todd Helbing compares writing for The CW series with writing for Smallville, Hulu's American Horror Stories drops a Season 2 teaser that's also a teaser for the trailer, Riverdale shares those Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) scenes from this past weekend, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds previews a new Season 2 set, FX's What We Do in the Shadows shares Guillermo's (Harvey Guillen) once-lost phone footage from his "trip" across the Atlantic, and tons more!

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Wednesday, July 13, 2022:

Ms. Marvel: Iman Vellani Finale Video Teases Tears, Exploding Brains

American Horror Stories S02 Teaser Confirms Trailer Drop On Wednesday

Riverdale Season 6: Check Out Sabrina's "Nick" Reunion, CAOS Update

Superman and Lois: Todd Helbing Compares Writing CW Series, Smallville

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Previews New Season 2 Port Galley Set

What We Do in the Shadows S04: Guillermo's Lost Phone Footage Found!

Ironheart: Solo Star Alden Ehrenreich Reportedly Set for Key Role

Better Call Saul S06E09 Teaser: We're Not So Sure Kim Can Forget

Ms. Marvel E06 Preview: Kamala Encounters "Classic Khan Gossip Train"

Wednesday: Christina Ricci on "Wonderful" Tim Burton Reunion & More

Chris Jericho Details His Near-Fight With Brock Lesnar In 2016

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Teasers Introduce Imogen and Faran

South Park: The Streaming Wars Offers Video Recap Ahead of Part 2

Resident Evil Preview: A Look at An Umbrella Corporation-Run Future

NXT 2.0 Preview 7/12: Roxanne Perez Will Cash In Against Mandy Rose

Dolph Ziggler, Apparently Missing, Returns on WWE Raw

Motherland: Fort Salem S03E04 Preview: President Silver Makes His Move

Anime Expo Announces Smaller Spinoff Con Set for This November

Evil Season 3 Episode 5 Review: Is There Also The Angel of Disbelief?

Star Trek: SNW EP Akiva Goldsman Discusses S01 Finale, Previews S02

Only Murders In The Building S02E04 Embraces Arconia's Complexity

Crunchyroll Expo 2022 Spotlighting Chainsaw Man, Spy x Family & More

Doctor Who, Better Call Saul, Sabrina, ST4 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

