South Park: The Streaming Wars Offers Video Recap Ahead of Part 2

So late last month, fans of Trey Parker and Matt Stone's long-running animated series saw it for themselves (via the teaser for "The Streaming Wars Part 2"). The existential danger threatening the town's very existence… and this harbinger of doom comes in the form of Randy. But Randy isn't Randy anymore… oh, no. Because Randy has gone "Full Nuclear Karen"… and he wants to speak to all of your managers… With only a day to go until the second chapter drops, viewers are getting a chance at a quick recap that retraces the road that got us here in the first place.

So if you've got 45 seconds to spare then check out the following recap of Paramount+'s South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 1:

Now here's a look back at the teaser for South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2, set to hit screens on July 13th (with "Part 1" currently streaming on Paramount+):

And here's a look back at the official trailer for Paramount+'s South Park: The Streaming Wars, currently streaming:

After weeks of voting in the South Park Music Madness bracket tournament, our "Final Four" consisted of "Theme Song", "Gay Fish", "Kyle's Mom" & "Let's Fighting Love," with voting taking place across YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook & Discord. And now? After forcing the voters to make some tough choices, the votes were counted, and a winner was declared Here's a look at an orchestral rendition of… "Kyle's Mom"!

This year, South Park is celebrating its 25th anniversary after its Comedy Central launch on August 13, 1997. The show all started with the breakout animated short The Spirit of Christmas. Parker and Stone are executive producers, along with Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone II. Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell & Vernon Chatman are producers. Christopher Brion is the creative director of South Park Digital Studios. Building on MTV Entertainment Studios' new and expansive deal with Stone and Parker, South Park has been renewed on Comedy Central through 2027, taking cable's longest-running scripted series through an unprecedented 30th season. Beginning in 2025, Paramount+ will become the global streaming home for the full catalog of South Park episodes, movies, and made-for-streaming movies. Additionally, later this year, South Park's expansive library of episodes will move exclusively to Paramount+ in international markets & beginning with season 27 in 2024, new episodes of the hit franchise will make their streaming debuts exclusively on the service, both in the U.S. and globally.