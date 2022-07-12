NXT 2.0 Preview 7/12: Roxanne Perez Will Cash In Against Mandy Rose

Former indies star Roxanne Perez has hit the ground running since debuting in NXT 2.0 only a short time ago. So far, she has won the inaugural NXT Women's Breakout Tournament and along with her friend Cora Jade, won the NXT Women's Tag Team titles. Now tonight, she's looking to climb the tallest mountain in NXT when she will cash in her guaranteed title shot contract to challenge longtime NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose. Will she be able to do what no other woman has been able to in almost a year and take the title off of Rose?

Roxanne Perez has proven to be a formidable foe for Toxic Attraction, often getting the upper hand on them and even taking the Women's Tag Team titles from Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. Will she be able to put the ultimate dagger in the faction's back tonight by taking their leader's title? Let's see what WWE.com says.

Riding high after winning the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles alongside her partner Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez wants to cash in on her success and put an end to Toxic Attraction's reign by using her Women's Breakout Tournament contract to challenge Mandy Rose for her NXT Women's Title. The rising star earned the right to challenge Rose following a grueling tournament in which Perez defeated Kiana James, Lash Legend and Tiffany Stratton to become the first-ever Women's Breakout Tournament Champion. With a title reign lasting over 250 days, Rose claims Perez made the biggest mistake of her life by challenging her. Can Perez bring Toxic Attraction's reign of terror to an end and add even more gold around her waist? Find out Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA!

Along with that, tonight we'll also see Solo Sikoa go one-on-one with Von Wagner, while Apollo Crews will take on Giovanni Vinci. We should also see NXT Champion Bron Breakker's response to JD McDonagh's attack on him at the end of last week's show.

To catch all of the action, tune in to NXT 2.0 tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.