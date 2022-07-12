Dolph Ziggler, Apparently Missing, Returns on WWE Raw

Dolph Ziggler made a shocking return on WWE Raw last night, leading many to wonder: Dolph Ziggler was gone? Yes, apparently so. But now he's back. How exciting!

Ziggler appeared during the main event match that pitted the team of Bobby Lashley and Riddle against Seth Rollins and Theory. Ziggler was dressed in a suit and sat at ringside to watch the match while the commentary team assured people that Ziggler hadn't been seen in some time, and therefore his return was a big deal.

Following the spot that happens in every WWE match where a wrestler has a charging movie where Lashley speared Seth Rollins through the ringside barrier (also a massive deal, according to the commentary team), Ziggler finally got up from his seat and knocked Theory's feet off the ropes when he tried to cheat while pinning Riddle. As a result, Riddle got the pin to win the match.

To really drive home the point that Ziggler is both apparently a babyface now and also that his return is very exciting, Ziggler superkicked Theory after the match.

In the history of WWE, has there ever been a performer more wasted than Dolph Ziggler? He's incredibly athletic, has a great mind for in-ring action, and is one of the top sellers in the history of wrestling. And yet, his involvement in over a decade of bland storylines and unenthusiastic pushes has made it extremely difficult to care that he's back, or even to notice he was gone in the first place.

But Dolph Ziggler is back now, and heading for a feud with Theory, which he will surely lose, and then probably another heel turn and more jobbing to the stars. Welcome back Dolph! We would have missed you… if we knew you were gone, of course.

