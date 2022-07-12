Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Previews New Season 2 Port Galley Set

When it comes to getting on top of the most in-depth coverage of all things Star Trek, Paramount+ has it covered in the franchise's behind-the-scenes aftershow The Ready Room hosted by Next Generation alum Wil Wheaton. Prior to the premiere of Strange New Worlds, the streamer already announced the series' renewal and filming began for season two. Following the season one finale "A Quality of Mercy", Wheaton spoke with production designer Jonathan Lee about what the U.S.S. Enterprise will look like in the upcoming season.

A Look at Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' New Area: The Port Galley

Paramount+ released the seven-minute clip providing that grand tour from Wheaton. The clip introduces Star Trek's new area "The Port Galley," the ship's lounge and bar, which Lee calls "our new baby." "The only space we had for scenes like that was in season one was the mess hall and originally, we were gonna build the whole mess hall," he said. "In the end, we built it for AR. It's great, but it's difficult to schedule, and also, we only have part of the set. However, when we spoke about what the set should be one of the big things we didn't want here were windows, because the minute you have windows, you're into what are we seeing out the windows? Where are we in space? What's the planet that should be out there? You get into a million questions about that. That's not what this set was about at all."

Also highlighted were the various showpieces of art. Lee described the comet design in the episode "Children of the Comet" and he developed one of his conceptualized drawings into a physical piece from a Toronto workshop. The conversation then shifted to The Original Series-inspired furniture and its light-infused nature. For more about the design choices of the bar, the cloud chandelier, the replicator on the bar, and more, you can check out the video. Season one of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is available to stream on Paramount+.