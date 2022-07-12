Crunchyroll Expo 2022 Spotlighting Chainsaw Man, Spy x Family & More

Crunchyroll Expo 2022 will be featuring a huge slate of guests including creative staff from the highly-anticipated horror series Chainsaw Man, English voice actors from the hilarious and heartfelt SPY x FAMILY, and Masahiko Minami, the co-founder and president of BONES, the prolific anime studio bringing fans Mob Psycho 100 and Bungo Stray Dogs, among many others. Crunchyroll Expo also announced the return of Crunchyroll Hime's Cosplay Cup alongside the world premiere of the first two episodes of Mob Psycho 100 III, all coming to you live on August 5-7. 2022 in San Jose, California, and online.

Guests heading to Crunchyroll Expo this August include:

Manabu Otsuka, the CEO of studio MAPPA, the studio behind the highly anticipated Chainsaw Man. He has led the planning and production of various other shows including BANANA FISH, Yuri!!! on ICE, and many others.

Makoto Kimura, the Executive Producer & Rights Management Director at MAPPA, is responsible for the production and business development.

Masahiko Minami, president and co-founder of BONES, the anime studio producing Mob Psycho 100 III and Bungo Stray Dogs.

Natalie Van Sistine, the English voice of Yor Forger in SPY x FAMILY. Her work can also be found in Kaguya-sama: Love is War, and various other anime series and video games.

Megan Shipman, the English voice of Anya Forger in SPY x FAMILY. As a voice actor, her work can be enjoyed in My Hero Academia, Black Clover, and One Piece. As an ADR director, she has also directed series including Fruits Basket and Fairy Tale among many others.

Cris George, the ADR director for SPY x FAMILY. As a voice actor, his work can be found in One Piece and My Hero Academia and as a director, he has worked on a variety of titles including Black Clover and Pop Team Epic.

In addition to these exciting guest announcements, Crunchyroll Expo also announced the world premiere of the first two episodes of Mob Psycho 100 III ahead of the series premiere on Crunchyroll in October. With animation produced by BONES, Mob Psycho 100 is based on the original story by ONE, also known as the creator of One Punch Man.

Crunchyroll-Hime's Cosplay Cup is also returning to Crunchyroll Expo this year, with Mario Bueno and Vampy Bit Me to host the colorful competition. Fans can visit the Cosplay Cup homepage to learn more about the recently announced finalists, including nearly 40 cosplay creators from across the U.S., Brazil, Ireland, Canada, Chile, and the Netherlands.

These exciting guests, premieres, and cosplay celebrations will complement Crunchyroll Expo's existing guest lineup:

The English voice cast of JUJUTSU KAISEN includes Adam McArthur , the English voice of Yuji Itadori, Anne Yatco, the English voice of Nobara Kugisaki, and Kaiji Tang , the English voice of Satoru Gojo.

, the English voice of Yuji Itadori, the English voice of Nobara Kugisaki, and , the English voice of Satoru Gojo. Musicians and creative staff from The Rising of the Shield Hero including composer Kevin Penkin, producer Hiromitsu "JIMA" Iijima, animation producer Kosuke Arai, and Japanese dance vocal group

producer animation producer and Japanese dance vocal group Kinoshita Baku, the director and character designer of

the director and character designer of Zeno Robinson , the English voice of Gamma 2 in the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and Hawks in My Hero Academia.

, the English voice of Gamma 2 in the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and Hawks in My Hero Academia. New Crunchy City Music Fest headliners include progressive J-Pop group ATARASHII GAKKO! and J-rock group Burnout Syndromes with additional acts to be announced soon.

Crunchyroll Expo is the yearly celebration of all things anime, featuring unique panels, exclusive merchandise, and world premieres. This year's show will both be in-person and streaming select panels on demand August 5–7, 2022, with an additional digital replay available until August 9, 2022. In-person, fans will be transported to New Crunchy City, a bustling anime metropolis comprised of four distinct districts: the Central Shopping District, the Arts District home to nearly 150 artists, the Theater District showcasing anime premieres and screenings, and the Super Arcade featuring Club Yuzu. Badge registration is available now at Crunchyrollexpo.com