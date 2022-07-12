Chris Jericho Details His Near-Fight With Brock Lesnar In 2016

WWE legend and current AEW star Chris Jericho is one of the most outspoken men in all of pro wrestling and doesn't shy away from controversial topics. He again made this very clear on a recent podcast appearance where he spoke openly on several issues, including the much-talked-about altercation he had with fellow WWE legend Brock Lesnar backstage at the 2016 SummerSlam in Brooklyn, New York after Lesnar "hard way" busted open his opponent Randy Orton by blasting him in the head with elbows, leaving Orton a bloody mess and everyone watching, including Jericho, in a state of shock.

Appearing on the True Geordie Podcast this past Sunday, Chris Jericho discussed the 2016 SummerSlam incident with Brock Lesnar and what he says led to his confronting the feared WWE and UFC leviathon backstage.

"He was doing a match with Randy Orton and he was basically butchering him with elbows to the head. I didn't know if it was planned or not, no one would tell me. Wrestling is a hard-hitting sport, but elbows to the side of the head can kill you."

Jericho continued, saying how his perception that Lesnar was actually going off-script and trying to viciously hurt Orton set him off.

"When he was hitting him with the elbows, if this is real then it is bullsh*t, but if it is called, it is still bullsh*t because he is taking liberties and it is p*ssing me off. I was in Gorilla and I was angry about it, he came back and saw me and saw I was angry about it and wanted to challenge me. We got into a bit of an issue, I was like f*ck this guy I don't know how big he is I will take him on. I will fight to the death and stand up for what I believe in to the death."

The situation quickly escalated, with Jericho saying Lesnar used homophobic slurs towards him and Jericho planning his attack on Lesnar, which would have been focused on biting his nose off!

"I was nose to nose with the guy and he is there laughing and saying things that would get him cancelled, homophobic things. I was like I am going to bite his f*cking nose off. I see this big fat nose in front of me, and if he takes a swing at me, I'm not saying this as a tough guy, I am literally going to bite his f*cking nose off and see how tough he is. He might kill me, but he will walk around for the rest of his life with no nose. I don't care about the homophobic thing, I wasn't falling for it. This has gone to the next level now, this has f*cking become kill or be killed. I'm going to bite your f*cking nose off."

Now, as we all know, the two never came to blows that night, as Brock Lesnar does still have a nose and Chris Jericho is alive and well, instead of needing emergency surgery to remove his head from his midsection. This is all thanks to Triple H and Vince McMahon, who quickly got in between the two and broke it all up.

"Triple H tried to break it up and we both told him to f*ck off which was hilarious. Then Vince got involved and basically broke it up and told me that he had told Brock to do that. No one else would say anything before that, but that was all down to Vince and Randy and Brock and whatever. But when it got down to the confrontation, it was real. Had it gone to the next step, I would have, he might have broke my face, but I will bite his nose off."

One thing that is clear is Chris Jericho is not afraid to fight a bigger man, which shouldn't be a surprise to anyone. A lifelong hockey player himself, Jericho is the son of longtime New York Rangers player Ted Irvine, who had 657 career penalty minutes, including 39 career fighting majors. Jericho also notably beat-up Goldberg in a 2003 backstage fight, so all things considered, it's easy to see him stepping up to Lesnar and maybe even giving him a good dust-up.

h/t Inside The Ropes