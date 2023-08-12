Posted in: Disney, Disney+, Marvel, Movies, Preview, TV | Tagged: disney plus, Marvel Studios, ms marvel, preview, the marvels, trailer

Ms. Marvel Teaser: ABC Airing Final Eps with The Marvels Special Look

ABC is including a look at The Marvels during tonight's airing of the final 3 episodes of Marvel Studios' Iman Vellani-starring Ms. Marvel.

If you're finally treating yourself to Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Iman Vellani-starring Ms. Marvel on ABC, then we've got a teaser reminder from the streamer & studio that the final three episodes will be hitting screens tonight. But even if you have seen it before – aside from the series being worth a rewatch in and of itself – Marvel Studios is giving you another reason to check it out. Yup, a special look at Vellani, Brie Larson, and Teyonah Parris in The Marvels – is set to hit the big screen on November 10th.

Okay, so here's the deal: we have the final three episodes dropping tonight (Saturday, August 12th, 8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT), followed by a special look at Marvel Studios's upcoming film, Ms. Marvel. Now, here's a look back at the teaser for tonight's final episode and the heads-up about a special look at The Marvels – followed by a look back at the official trailer, episode-by-episode overviews, and more:

Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?

Ms. Marvel: Episodes 4-6 Previews (Saturday, Aug. 12th)

8:00 – 9:00 p.m. EDT / PDT – "Seeing Red": Kamala travels around the world to solve the mystery of the bangle and her family's history.

9:00 – 10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Time and Again": The bangle reveals to Kamala secrets about her family lineage, as well as the truth behind the Veil.

10:00 – 11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "No Normal": Back in Jersey, Kamala finds Kamran and protects him from Damage Control, who will stop at nothing to take him in.

Created by editors Sana Amanat & Stephen Wacker, writer G. Willow Wilson, and artists Adrian Alphona and Jamie McKelvie, and first introduced in the comics in 2013, Kamala Khan is a Pakistani-American teen who juggles being a teenager with being a superhero while fighting against the prejudice she receives for her Muslim faith- all while attempting to forge her own path. Now here's a look back at Vellani revealing what the path to being a "superhero" has been like, along with the cast & crew explaining why Vellani is perfect as Kamala Khan:

Joining Vellani on the series are Aramis Knight (Red Dagger), Saagar Shaikh (Aamir), Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff (Muneeba Khan), Mohan Kapur (Yusuf Khan), Matt Lintz (Bruno), Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer, Nimra Bucha, Anjali Bhimani, and Laurel Marsden. Bollywood writer, director, producer & star Farhan Akhtar (Jee Le Zaraa) is also set to make a guest appearance in an undisclosed role. Directors on board include Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life), Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness), and Meera Menon (The Walking Dead, Titans).

