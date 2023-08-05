Posted in: ABC, Disney+, Marvel, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: ABC, disney plus, Marvel Studios, ms marvel, opinion, the marvels

Why Ms. Marvel Airing Tonight on ABC Means More Than You May Realize

Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Iman Vellani-starring Ms. Marvel begins airing on ABC tonight - but it's about much more than just The Marvels.

Last month, we learned that Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Iman Vellani-starring Ms. Marvel would be getting a two-Saturday screening on ABC beginning on August 5th. Now, if this was any time that could be considered "normal," that news would make perfect sense, considering The Mouse has The Marvels hitting the big screens on November 10th. But we're living in a world where there are ongoing SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes, the AMPTP appears to be taking its time returning to the bargaining table, and (based on how things just went with the WGA & AMPTP) things don't look to be changing anytime soon. So tonight's broadcast of the streaming series isn't just a chance to plug a big-budget effort, but it also offers viewers a "sneak preview" of how some of the AMPTP members plan on bolstering their programming lineup as the number of new & returning series gets smaller and smaller. And even the studios realize that there is a breaking point when it comes to trying to rely too heavily on "reality" programming. I can imagine an airing of the Tom Hiddleston-starring Loki happening in September to help promote the release of the second season the following month – and more slots on the primetime schedule.

Okay, so here's the deal: we have three episodes dropping tonight (Saturday, August 5th) – with the remaining three episodes running next Saturday, August 12th (both Saturdays running 8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT). Now, here's a look back at the official trailer – followed by series and episode-by-episode overviews and more:

Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?

Ms. Marvel: Episodes 1-3 Previews (Saturday, Aug. 5)

8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT / PDT – "Generation Why": Kamala Khan attends Avengercon only to discover that she herself might have superpowers.

9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Crushed": Kamala and Bruno explore the source of her newfound powers just in time for a perilous adventure.

10:00 – 11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Destined": Ahead of Aamir's wedding, Kamala may face grave consequences due to a crucial decision she makes.

Ms. Marvel: Episodes 4-6 Previews (Saturday, Aug. 5)

8:00 – 9:00 p.m. EDT / PDT – "Seeing Red": Kamala travels around the world to solve the mystery of the bangle and her family's history.

9:00 – 10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Time and Again": The bangle reveals to Kamala secrets about her family lineage, as well as the truth behind the Veil.

10:00 – 11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "No Normal": Back in Jersey, Kamala finds Kamran and protects him from Damage Control, who will stop at nothing to take him in.

Created by editors Sana Amanat & Stephen Wacker, writer G. Willow Wilson, and artists Adrian Alphona and Jamie McKelvie, and first introduced in the comics in 2013, Kamala Khan is a Pakistani-American teen who juggles being a teenager with being a superhero while fighting against the prejudice she receives for her Muslim faith- all while attempting to forge her own path. Now here's a look back at Vellani revealing what the path to being a "superhero" has been like, along with the cast & crew explaining why Vellani is perfect as Kamala Khan:

Joining Vellani on the series are Aramis Knight (Red Dagger), Saagar Shaikh (Aamir), Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff (Muneeba Khan), Mohan Kapur (Yusuf Khan), Matt Lintz (Bruno), Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer, Nimra Bucha, Anjali Bhimani, and Laurel Marsden. Bollywood writer, director, producer & star Farhan Akhtar (Jee Le Zaraa) is also set to make a guest appearance in an undisclosed role. Directors on board include Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life), Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness), and Meera Menon (The Walking Dead, Titans).

