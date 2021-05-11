Ms. Marvel Wraps Thailand Production Amid Resurging COVID Cases

Disney+ and Marvel Studios' live-action Ms. Marvel series from head writer and executive producer Bisha K. Ali's (Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral) has wrapped production in Thailand. Created by editors Sana Amanat and Stephen Wacker, writer G. Willow Wilson, and artists Adrian Alphona and Jamie McKelvie and first introduced in the comics in 2012, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) is a Pakistani-American teen who juggles being a teenager with being a superhero while fighting against the prejudice she receives for her Muslim faith- all while attempting to forge her own path.

According to an exclusive report from Variety, the Thai shoot covered the series's fourth and fifth episodes with approximately 450 people making up the first and second units. The production was able to secure a waiver to continue filming through April and into early May, with already-in-place anti-COVID protocols already in place and in practice- including closed sets, mandatory masks and face shields, virus testing twice per week, rigidly-separated transport, and controlled air systems.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sizzle | Ms. Marvel | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TRNI9TtBM5E&t=2s)

Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new series that introduces Kamala Khan—a 16-year-old Pakistani-American growing up in Jersey City. A great student, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she has a special affinity for superheroes, particularly Captain Marvel. But Kamala struggles to fit in at home and at school—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life is easier with super powers, right?

Joining Vellani on the series are Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer, Nimra Bucha, and Laurel Marsden. Directors on board include Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life), Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness), and Meera Menon (The Walking Dead, Titans)- with the series scheduled for a late 2021 premiere.