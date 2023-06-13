Posted in: Adult Swim, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, clark kent, dcu, lois lane, my adventures with superman, preview, trailer

My Adventures with Superman Posts Jack Quaid-Approved Title Sequence

Here's a look at the title sequence for Adult Swim's Jack Quaid, Alice Lee & Ishmael Sahid-voiced My Adventures with Superman.

With less than a month to go until Adult Swim's Jack Quaid (The Boys, Star Trek: Lower Decks), Alice Lee (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist) & Ishmael Sahid (Cousins for Life)-voiced My Adventures with Superman leaps our screens in a single bound with a two-episode debut, we're getting a fresh look at what we can expect. Originally announced with a two-season order back during its HBO Max/Max days, the all-new kids and family animated series follows the action-packed, comedic, and romantic adventures of Superman (Quaid) and Lois Lane (Lee) during their early years together (with Sahid as Jimmy Olsen). And now, we have the opening title sequence to pass along – and in case you need some kind of "review" before checking it out, here's what Quaid thinks about what you're going to see…

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation (WBA) and based on the popular DC characters, the serialized coming-of-age story catches up with twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen as they begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet. Viewers will follow Clark as he builds his secret Superman identity and embraces his role as the hero of Metropolis – and perhaps the world. Lois, now growing into a star investigative journalist, takes aspiring photographer Jimmy Olsen under her wing. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love, sharing adventures, taking down bad guys, stumbling over secrets, and discovering what it means to be Superman and Lois Lane. Now, check out the opening credits to the animated series that were released earlier today:

And here's a look back at the official trailer that was released earlier this month – with My Adventures with Superman set to hit Adult Swim on July 6th at midnight with a two-episode debut:

My Adventures with Superman is produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) serves as executive producer. Jake Wyatt (Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus) and Brendan Clogher (Voltron: Legendary Defender) are on board as co-executive producers, and Josie Campbell (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power) as co-producer.

