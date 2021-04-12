Mythic Quest Season 2 Trailer: Ian & Poppy On the Same Page? Uh-Oh

With executive producer and star Rob McElhenney, executive producer Megan Ganz, and the team from Mythic Quest ready to return for a second season next month (and with a special episode this week- more on that in a minute), Apple TV+ released an official trailer that finds McElhenney's Ian Grimm and Charlotte Nicdao's Poppy Li not only partners but also a well-oiled machine where they read each other's thoughts, finish each other's sentences, and agree on every creative direction. Sounds great, right? And yet as you're about to see, it's easy to understand why David (David Hornsby) has some grave concerns…

Here's a look at the official trailer for the second season of Mythic Quest, hitting Apple TV+ screens on May 7 (and make sure to check out the details on this week's special episode):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Mythic Quest — Season 2 Trailer | Apple TV+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lXl6KtP9TFw)

"Mythic Quest" Season 2 finds everyone back in the office (well, almost everyone), attempting to build upon the success of Raven's Banquet by launching an epic new expansion. But Ian (McElhenney) and the newly promoted co-creative director, Poppy (Nicdao), struggle with the game's direction. Meanwhile, C.W. (F. Murray Abraham) reconciles some unresolved issues from his past, the testers (Ashly Burch and Imani Hakim) test the bounds of an office romance, and David (David Hornsby) loses yet another woman in his life as Jo (Jessie Ennis) leaves him to assist Brad (Danny Pudi).

Apple TV+ also announced last week that a bonus episode of the series will drop on Friday, April 16. Directed by McElhenney and written by Ashly Burch, the half-hour episode "Everlight" finds the team returning to the offices post-pandemic for the annual Everlight party. Anthony Hopkins will be lending his voice for the episode. Mythic Quest is executive produced by McElhenney and Charlie Day under their RCG banner; Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel of 3Arts; and Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik, and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film & Television. Hornsby and Ganz also executive produce. The series is produced by the Lionsgate/3 Arts Entertainment venture and Ubisoft.