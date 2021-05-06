Mythic Quest Star: Getting High with Snoop, Ryan Reynolds' DMs & More

With executive producer and star Rob McElhenney (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia), executive producer Megan Ganz, and the team from Mythic Quest ready to return for a second season this Friday, May 7 (and with the special episode "Everlight" currently streaming), McElhenney has been running the press junket circuit to support the series. While we can't say we've seen every interview he's done, you would be hard-pressed to find one that rises to the level of McElhenney's visit to ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live. Two of the biggest highlights from the segment below? First, McElhenney explains the benefits and downsides to getting high with Snoop Dogg at 7:30 in the morning- and we also respect the philosophy behind never turning down an offer from a "green god" like Snoop. Second, we learn more about McElhenney's blossoming "bromance" with his newest, bestest bud Ryan Reynolds (Van Wilder, Smokin' Aces)- and how all it took was a little sliding into the DMs.

Here's a look at McElhenney's appearance from last night, where he does a shot of tequila with Kimmel and Guillermo- before being contractually obligated to switch to gin for another round of shots towards the end. Along the way, the Always Sunny creator also discusses buying a UK football team with Reynolds, getting into shape, his recent spread in Men's Health, and more:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Rob McElhenney on Getting High with Snoop Dogg & Ryan Reynolds Sliding into His DMs (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=joKpcx5hRJo)

Last month, Apple TV+ released an official trailer that finds McElhenney's Ian Grimm and Charlotte Nicdao's Poppy Li not only partners but also a well-oiled machine where they read each other's thoughts, finish each other's sentences, and agree on every creative direction. Sounds great, right? And yet as you're about to see, it's easy to understand why David (Hornsby) has some grave concerns…

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Mythic Quest — Season 2 Trailer | Apple TV+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lXl6KtP9TFw)

"Mythic Quest" Season 2 finds everyone back in the office (well, almost everyone), attempting to build upon the success of Raven's Banquet by launching an epic new expansion. But Ian (McElhenney) and the newly promoted co-creative director, Poppy (Nicdao), struggle with the game's direction. Meanwhile, C.W. (F. Murray Abraham) reconciles some unresolved issues from his past, the testers (Ashly Burch and Imani Hakim) test the bounds of an office romance, and David (David Hornsby) loses yet another woman in his life as Jo (Jessie Ennis) leaves him to assist Brad (Danny Pudi).

Mythic Quest is executive produced by McElhenney and Charlie Day under their RCG production banner; Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frenkel of 3Arts; and Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik, and Gérard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film & Television. Hornsby and Megan Ganz also executive produce. The series is produced by the Lionsgate/3 Arts Entertainment venture and Ubisoft.