Nancy Drew, Riverdale, The 4400 & In The Dark Fans Get Renewal Scare

It's not like that time before a fan's favorite show gets officially renewed isn't stressful enough already. Now throw into the mix the question marks surrounding the possible sale of the show's network, throwing things into further confusion. Well, that's pretty much how things stand if you're a fan of a show on The CW. As reports continue to grow that ViacomCBS and WarnerMedia are looking to sell the network (possibly to Nexstar), there are conflicting schools of thought about whether The CW will look to buildup its programming line-up to increase its value or dial back until the dust settles on what the future holds. So whether you're an "Arrowverse" fan or you let your geek flag fly high for Riverdale, Nancy Drew, The 4400, or In The Dark, things are a bit tense right now. So the last thing the fanbases from the four shows we just mentioned needed was a false report online saying their shows were about to be canceled. Unfortunately, that's exactly what happened which is why we've seen a serious uptick in #RenewNancyDrew tweets from Nancy Drew over the past 24-hours and other social media initiatives to help "save" their shows. And we put "save" because according to one of the show's writing team, those reports are "false."

"This is false. Nothing has been renewed, no decisions have been made for any show at the moment," wrote the writers of The 4400 in a tweet sent out from their official Twitter account looking to clarify the understandable panic:

Earlier this month, The CW announced that it had given pilot orders for the Jensen Ackles-produced "Supernatural" spinoff prequel The Winchesters, the Jared Padalecki-produced "Walker" prequel Walker: Independence, and the DC Universe-set Gotham Knights. In addition, an additional six scripts have been ordered for the female-fronted Zorro series from filmmaker Robert Rodriguez, writer-director Rebecca Rodriguez, Sean Tretta (Mayans M.C.), Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens' Propagate, and CBS Studios. Here's a look at the intel on the three pilot projects:

"The Winchesters": Centered on Dean and Sam Winchester's parents – John and Mary – the series tells the epic love story of how they met and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love but the entire world. The Winchesters will be told from the perspective of narrator Ackles' Dean Winchester. Supernatural co-EP Robbie Thompson will write and executive produce, with Ackles and his wife Danneel Ackles, executive producing via their Chaos Machine Productions banner in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios.

"Walker: Independence": Set in the late 1800s, the series follows Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt's journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. Our newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems. Seamus Fahey wrote the pilot based on a story by him and Anna Fricke, with both set to executive produce alongside Padalecki, Fricke & Laura Terry via their Pursued By a Bear banner, and Rideback's Dan Lin & Lindsey Liberatore (with CBS Studios producing).

"Gotham Knights": In the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman's enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city's most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it's ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights. The series stems from Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux (Batwoman EPs) and Batwoman executive story editor Natalie Abrams, with the series based on Bob Kane & Bill Finger's DC Comics' characters though not related to The CW's Batwoman or Warner Bros' upcoming videogame. Produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, Fiveash and Stoteraux executive produce alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden. Abrams also serves as a co-executive producer, with Danny Cannon directing & executive producing the pilot.