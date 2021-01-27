Nancy Drew Season 2 E02 Preview: Drew Crew Has An Aglaeca Answer?

Things look to be going pretty okay for The CW's Nancy Drew– on both sides of the camera. First, we learned this week that Tian Richards (Dumplin', Burden) has landed the lead role in the upcoming "backdoor pilot" for Tom Swift. Based on the classic book series, Richards' Black, gay, billionaire inventor will make his debut during this season's 15th episode of Nancy Drew (and continue in the role should the project receive a series order). Showrunners Melinda Hsu Taylor and Noga Landau previously revealed that Swift and Nancy (Kennedy McMann) will meet up over an investigation that Nancy believes is supernatural-based while Swift believes it to be cosmically paranormal. In front of the camera, Nancy and the 'Drew Crew" may have found a way to dust off the Final Destination fates that await them from the Aglaeca. But as you're about to see from the following preview images, overview, and promo for "The Reunion of Lost Souls"? The "cure" might prove more deadly than the problem:

Nancy Drew Season 2, Episode 2 "The Reunion of Lost Souls": THE MYSTERY CONTINUES – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew continue to search for clues to battle the Aglaeca. Meanwhile, George (Leah Lewis) has an unfortunate first encounter with Nick's visiting mother. Lastly, Carson (Scott Wolf) and Ace (Alex Saxon) have a heart-to-heart. Riley Smith and Maddison Jaizani also star. Ed Sanchez directed the episode written by Andrea Thornton Bolden.

Season two of Nancy Drew follows the legendary teen detective as she solves mysteries – both earthbound and supernatural – in her haunted hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine. Nancy (Kennedy McMann) leads a sleuthing team of unlikely friends: George Fan (Leah Lewis), whose clairvoyant heritage will emerge through her encounters with the paranormal; Bess Marvin (Maddison Jaizani), a con artist and heiress with multiple lady admirers; Ned "Nick" Nickerson (Tunji Kasim), Nancy's ex and George's boyfriend, a gifted mechanic with a tragic past; and philosophical slacker Ace (Alex Saxon), whose computer-hacking skills have caused secret troubles that will soon be exposed. In season one, the Drew Crew helped Nancy discover the stunning truth that Lucy Sable, the ghost who'd been haunting her all season, was her biological mother, and her biological father was corrupt billionaire Ryan Hudson (Riley Smith).

Season two is a direct pickup from season one, so it will span the autumn of 2019, during Nancy's gap year before college. Ryan will attempt to redeem himself through forging a father-daughter bond with Nancy while keeping her parentage a secret from the rest of his powerful family. Nancy will also find a way forward with her adoptive father Carson Drew (Scott Wolf) by becoming an investigator for his legal practice. Her adventures will bring the Drew Crew standalone cases, new romances, and emotional journeys of self-reinvention as Nancy tries to navigate with both her biological parent and the man who raised her – but the compounding intrigue and menace of the Hudson family will ultimately force her to make a life-altering choice.

The CW's Nancy Drew also stars Aadila Dosani (Unspeakable) and Praneet Akilla (October Faction) as Amanda and Gil Bobbsey, respectively- known more famously as the Bobbsey Twins. Executive producers include Noga Landau, Melinda Hsu Taylor, Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, and Lis Rowinski. Filmed in Vancouver, BC, the series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Fake Empire.