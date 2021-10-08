Nancy Drew Season 3 E01 Preview: A New Mystery Brings New Dangers

Kicking off a week after the second season ended, tonight's season opener of The CW's Nancy Drew doesn't waste time throwing Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew (Leah Lewis, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon) into a new and very deadly mystery. When the body of a mysterious young man is discovered on the Hudson carnival grounds, the game's afoot- except this one a bit more "special." That's because the killer has a direct connection to Nancy's newest obstacle Temperance Hudson (Bo Martynowska). And that's just the beginning, as you're about to see in the following preview images, episode overview, and sneak preview for "The Warning of the Frozen Heart":

Nancy Drew Season 3 Episode 1 "The Warning of the Frozen Heart": SEASON PREMIERE – On the evening of Horseshoe Bay's annual Harvest Carnival, a whole new mystery unfolds for Nancy (Kennedy McMann) when the body of a mysterious young man is discovered on the Hudson carnival grounds. The Drew Crew (Leah Lewis, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon) is drawn into the case by a host of confounding clues surrounding a new menace terrorizing the town – a killer who has an enigmatic connection to none other than Nancy's newest foil: Temperance Hudson (guest star Bo Martynowska). Also starring Scott Wolf, Maddison Jaizani and Riley Smith. Amanda Row directed the episode written by Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu Taylor.

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for the third season of The CW's Nancy Drew, set to premiere on October 8th:

Season three begins one week after the season two finale when we saw Nancy's (Kennedy McMann) mystical relative Temperance Hudson return to Horseshoe Bay with a dark agenda. Nancy's hopes of leaving her hometown for college will be derailed by this mysterious nemesis, and her fate will become entwined with that of her greatest foe yet. While contending with the escalating supernatural threat from her season-long adversary, our legendary teen detective investigates a series of grisly murders that seem to be sending a message to Nancy herself. Is she being stalked by a human serial killer? Or does the murderer originate from beyond the earthly realm? And how are the killings connected to the Hudson bloodline that Temperance and Nancy both share?

On the trail of the ongoing case, the Drew Crew will team up with Nancy while also grappling with their own challenges: Ned "Nick" Nickerson (Tunji Kasim), a former mechanic turned local businessman, must navigate his burgeoning romance with George Fan (Leah Lewis), whose paranormally shortened lifespan means she only has ten years left to live. Bess Marvin (Maddison Jaizani), having tragically parted with her ghostly soulmate, becomes drawn into the long-lost practices of her occultist ancestors. Ace (Alex Saxon), on a path to figure out his calling in life, realizes that he may have feelings for Nancy – and that he may not be the only person competing for her affection.

At the same time, Nancy's biological father, former billionaire Ryan Hudson (Riley Smith), and her adoptive father, attorney Carson Drew (Scott Wolf), begin to find a way forward with Nancy as a family, now that she has publicly acknowledged her parentage and vowed to rectify the criminal legacy of the Hudsons. Putting aside their previous conflicts, the two dads work to support Nancy's headstrong independence and keep her out of harm's way as best they can. Carson will spark a romance that evolves him both personally and professionally, and Ryan will find himself tempted by his previous life as the morally compromised scion to an empire.

This season's adventures will bring Nancy and her friends' standalone cases, new love interests, and emotional journeys of self-discovery – culminating in a showdown with Temperance, which results in a shattering turn that will profoundly change all of their lives.