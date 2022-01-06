Naomi EP Ava DuVernay on Arrowverse Crossovers, Series Changes & More

With now less than a week to go until Kaci Walfall brings Brian Michael Bendis, Jamal Campbell, and David F. Walker's comic book creation to life, Ava DuVernay & Jill Blankenship (Arrow) Naomi had an appointment with the Television Critics Association's (TCA) winter press tour. And while Naomi McDuffie's (Walfall) journey towards the truth begins with The Man of Steel, DuVernay made it clear during the panel discussion that the first season would focus on Naomi's story so viewers shouldn't be expecting any Arrowverse crossovers anytime soon. "In terms of crossovers, we're not thinking about that right now. She's on her own path, and I really think that this is the first part of the 'Naomi-verse' and that people need to be trying to cross-over over here, DuVernay explained (though leaving an open-ended "we will see what happens" when asked about crossovers in future seasons).

Revealing that the series covers "a lot of information in the first two episodes," DuVernay explained that the series will very quickly divert from the comics and allow them to "make up new, cool things." As for Bendis and Walker, DuVernay says she appreciated the freedom and hands-off approach they took to what The CW series was doing with their character. "They have been the epitome of the antithesis of toxic masculinity. They have said, 'This is our baby, and you take her, and you raise her in the way that you want.' They have been lovely in being very hands-off… That was something that they gave us as a gift as artists and creators to say, 'Look, we're not going to micromanage this process. We love Naomi, we would love to see how she is in the hands of two women. You all take it and do your thing.'" DuVernay continued, "Both of them have been amazingly supportive of us going off and independently taking Naomi where she'll go in the series, which will be a different path than where she'll go in the next season of the comics. I think Naomi is a muscular enough character, and she deserves and can hold multiple iterations of artists interpreting her, just like Spider-Man, just like Batman. Naomi should be able to have those multiple interpretations as well."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Naomi | Kaci Walfall – Perfect Life Perfect Lie | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jdWsexFRjPM)

With the series teaming up with Superman & Lois beginning January 11, here's a look at what's in store this season for Naomi with the newest teaser "Power" (introduced by none other than DuVernay) along with the official overview of the first episode:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Naomi | Power | Season Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LsjoSlvT090)

Naomi Season 1 Episode 1 "Pilot": SERIES PREMIERE – Naomi McDuffie (Kaci Walfall) is living her best life as a top student, skateboarder and Superman-stan, when a "stunt" in the middle of her hometown of Port Oswego turns her world upside down. While Naomi's doting parents – Greg and Jennifer McDuffie (Barry Watson and Mouzam Makkar) – are concerned with their daughter's strange new fainting spells, the teen's closest friends – Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones), Nathan (Anthony Puig), Lourdes (Camila Moreno), Anthony (Will Meyers), and Jacob (Aidan Gemme) – join Naomi to help uncover who or what is behind the unexpected event that has the small military town buzzing. A bit of sleuthing leads Naomi and her friends to discover that the owners of two local businesses – Dee (Alexander Wraith) and Zumbado (Cranston Johnson) – seem to know a lot more about the incident than everyone else. Soon Naomi realizes that the mysterious event is just the beginning of a thrilling journey that will change her life and challenge her to question everything she knew to be true. Amanda Marsalis directed the episode written by Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship

Now here's a look back at the previously-released teaser "Truth" followed a rundown of the series overview:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Naomi | Truth | Season Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V6ea61KmWuw)

From Oscar® nominee/Emmy® winner Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship ("Arrow"), and starring Kaci Walfall ("Army Wives," "Power," "The Lion King" on Broadway) in the title role, the DC drama NAOMI follows the journey of a cool, confident, comic book–loving teenager as she pursues her hidden destiny. When a supernatural event shakes her small hometown of Port Oswego, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, with a little help from her fiercely loyal best friend Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones, "Kevin Can Wait"). She also has the support of her adoptive, doting parents, veteran military officer Greg (Barry Watson, "7th Heaven," "The Loudest Voice") and linguist Jennifer (Mouzam Makkar, "The Fix").

After an encounter with Zumbado (Cranston Johnson, "Filthy Rich"), the mysterious owner of a used car lot, leaves her shaken, Naomi turns to tattoo shop owner Dee (Alexander Wraith, "Orange Is the New Black"), who becomes her reluctant mentor. While unraveling the mystery of herself, Naomi also navigates her high school friendships with both military kids and local townies, including ex-boyfriend and high school jock Nathan (Daniel Puig, "The System"); Annabelle's longtime, loyal boyfriend Jacob (Aidan Gemme, "Deliver Us From Evil"); proud "townie" Anthony (Will Meyers, "Bad Education"); and fellow comic book enthusiast Lourdes (newcomer Camila Moreno). As Naomi journeys to the heights of the Multiverse in search of answers, what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: NAOMI First Look Clip | DC FanDome (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5k5SxeCP4A0)

Alexander Wraith, Cranston Johnson, Camila Moreno, Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Mary-Charles Jones, Aidan Gemme, Daniel Puig, Will Meyers, and Stephanie March also star in The CW's Naomi. Based on the characters from DC Comics, the series is written and executive produced by DuVernay and Blankenship, and executive produced by Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes of ARRAY Filmworks. Amanda Marsalis (Echo Park, Queen Sugar) directed and co-executive produced the pilot episode- with the series stemming from ARRAY Filmworks in association with Warner Bros. Television. Behind the camera, director-producer DeMane Davis (Queen Sugar) has signed an exclusive overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group. As part of the deal, Davis will reteam with DuVernay on the DC Comics series as a co-executive producer, will helm several episodes, and also oversee the directing team.