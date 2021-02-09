Naomi, Powerpuff Girls Get Pilot Orders; The 4400 Reboot Series Set

Just because The CW handed out a dozen or so series renewals earlier this year doesn't mean it doesn't have a little more room for some new stuff. The network proved that on Tuesday, handing out pilot orders for Ava DuVernay's upcoming Arrowverse drama Naomi, the live-action reboot of The Powerpuff Girls, and a nun dramedy stemming from executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman, as well as a straight-to-series order for a reboot of cult classic sci-fi drama The 4400. That said, this does not mean that projects such as The Lost Boys, Maverick, Wonder Girl, and more are done- with the network keeping their options available on a number of projects (including previously-announced backdoor pilots stemming from Black Lightning, Nancy Drew, and All American).

"Naomi": Ava DuVernay and Arrow writer and co-exec producer Jill Blankenship's pilot is based on the comic book series that debuted in 2019, co-written by Brian Michael Bendis and David F. Walker, and illustrated by artist Jamal Campbell. Blankenship and DuVernay are set to write and executive produce the series, which follows a teen girl's journey from her small northwestern town to the heights of the multiverse. When a supernatural event shakes her hometown to the core, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, and what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes. The pilot will be produced by DuVernay's Array Filmworks in association with Warner Bros Television with Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes also executive producing.

"The Powerpuff Girls": Based on the Cartoon Network animated series created by Craig McCracken, the live-action pilot will be written and executive produced by Diablo Cody and Heather Regnier. Executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden with Erika Kennair producing, the series finds the pint-sized superhero now disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime-fighting. Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever?

"The 4400": Hailing from Ariana Jackson (Riverdale) and Anna Fricke (Walker), the series focuses on 4400 overlooked, undervalued, or otherwise marginalized people who vanished without a trace over the last hundred years are all returned in an instant, having not aged a day and with no memory of what happened to them. As the government races to analyze the potential threat and contain the story, the 4400 themselves must grapple with the fact that they've been returned with a few…upgrades, and the increasing likelihood that they were all brought back now for a specific reason. Jackson executive produces with Fricke and Laura Terry. CBS Studios serves as the studio.