Naomi Season 1 Episode 2 Images Released; Cast Teases What's To Come

With only days to go until Ava DuVernay & Jill Blankenship's (Arrow) series take on Brian Michael Bendis, Jamal Campbell, and David F. Walker's comic book creation, we're getting a chance to look ahead to the second episode of the Kaci Walfall-starring Naomi. And without going too deep into spoilers of any kind, Naomi (Walfall) begins to understand that there's much more to her than she could've ever realized. And the person who holds some of the answers she needs is tattoo shop owner Dee (Alexander Wraith). But as you're about to see from the following preview images and overview for January 18th's "Unidentified Flying Object," Naomi's parents (Barry Watson & Mouzam Makkar) are in for a little interrogating, too. Then after that, stick around as Wraith, Mary Charles Jones (Annabelle), and Daniel Puig (Nathan) introduce you to their characters and their roles in Naomi's lives.

Naomi Season 1 Episode 2 "Unidentified Flying Object": SEARCHING FOR ANSWERS – Following a shocking revelation by Dee (Alexander Wraith), Naomi (Kaci Walfall) enlists her friends to dig deeper into the mystery surrounding unexplained occurrences in Port Oswego and whether they have anything to do with her past. Meanwhile, Naomi's parents (Barry Watson and Mouzam Makkar) are caught off guard by Naomi's interrogations. Another ominous encounter with Zumbado (Cranston Johnson) leaves Naomi shaken, and she seeks Dee's help in taking the next step to embracing her destiny. Also starring Mary-Charles Jones, Daniel Puig, Camila Moreno, Will Meyers, and Aidan Gemme. DeMane Davis directed the episode written by Jill Blankenship.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Naomi | Alexander Wraith – Things Have Changed | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o7AeMc40VNE)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Naomi | Daniel Puig – Fine | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RX66Xkp4R9c)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Naomi | Mary Charles Jones – Up For Anything | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hqsl8CA1DIU)

Now here's a look back at the previously-released teaser "Truth" followed a rundown of the series overview:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Naomi | Truth | Season Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V6ea61KmWuw)

From Oscar® nominee/Emmy® winner Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship ("Arrow"), and starring Kaci Walfall ("Army Wives," "Power," "The Lion King" on Broadway) in the title role, the DC drama NAOMI follows the journey of a cool, confident, comic book–loving teenager as she pursues her hidden destiny. When a supernatural event shakes her small hometown of Port Oswego, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins, with a little help from her fiercely loyal best friend Annabelle (Mary-Charles Jones, "Kevin Can Wait"). She also has the support of her adoptive, doting parents, veteran military officer Greg (Barry Watson, "7th Heaven," "The Loudest Voice") and linguist Jennifer (Mouzam Makkar, "The Fix").

After an encounter with Zumbado (Cranston Johnson, "Filthy Rich"), the mysterious owner of a used car lot, leaves her shaken, Naomi turns to tattoo shop owner Dee (Alexander Wraith, "Orange Is the New Black"), who becomes her reluctant mentor. While unraveling the mystery of herself, Naomi also navigates her high school friendships with both military kids and local townies, including ex-boyfriend and high school jock Nathan (Daniel Puig, "The System"); Annabelle's longtime, loyal boyfriend Jacob (Aidan Gemme, "Deliver Us From Evil"); proud "townie" Anthony (Will Meyers, "Bad Education"); and fellow comic book enthusiast Lourdes (newcomer Camila Moreno). As Naomi journeys to the heights of the Multiverse in search of answers, what she discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: NAOMI First Look Clip | DC FanDome (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5k5SxeCP4A0)

Alexander Wraith, Cranston Johnson, Camila Moreno, Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Mary-Charles Jones, Aidan Gemme, Daniel Puig, Will Meyers, and Stephanie March also star in The CW's Naomi. Based on the characters from DC Comics, the series is written and executive produced by DuVernay and Blankenship, and executive produced by Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes of ARRAY Filmworks. Amanda Marsalis (Echo Park, Queen Sugar) directed and co-executive produced the pilot episode- with the series stemming from ARRAY Filmworks in association with Warner Bros. Television. Behind the camera, director-producer DeMane Davis (Queen Sugar) has signed an exclusive overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group. As part of the deal, Davis will reteam with DuVernay on the DC Comics series as a co-executive producer, will helm several episodes, and also oversee the directing team.