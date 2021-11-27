Nash Bridges: Don Johnson, Cheech Marin & More Talk USA Network Return

For Nash Bridges fans, tonight is the night. Nash (Don Johnson) & longtime partner Joe Dominguez (Cheech Marin) return to the mean streets of San Francisco when the popular series returns with USA Network's series revival film. With a killer on the loose, no leads to follow, the public in a panic and the police being called out by the media, Nash and Dominguez are called back in to offer their expertise and old-school ways to crack the case. But will a new generation of police officers be open to what the duo has to offer? And will Nash and Dominguez adjust to how society views (and distrusts) law enforcement? Now, Johnson, Marin, and the creative team behind the film are giving viewers a chance to learn how the series return came about.

Here's a look behind the scenes of the return of Nash Bridges, followed by an overview and a look back at the official trailer (with the sequel film hitting USA Network on Saturday, November 27):

The boys are back in town! USA's NASH BRIDGES is a movie reboot of the beloved long-running series (1996-2001) about San Francisco Police Department's elite Special Investigations Unit (SIU), led by Nash Bridges (Don Johnson), with the help of his partner and best friend Joe Dominguez (Cheech Marin). In the movie, Nash finds himself coming off a one year-suspension thanks to the over-zealous investigation of a hyper-PC millennial cop, Steven Colton. When a series of grisly murders baffles SFPD, Nash is brought back to SIU by an ally, Lieutenant Lena Harris. From the rarified world of tech billionaires to Chinatown underground gambling clubs to waterfront smugglers, the team is hot in pursuit for the truth behind the murders to bring down the powerful, twisted killers… as long as Nash and Steven don't kill each other first.

USA Network's Nash Bridges stars Don Johnson as Nash Bridges, Cheech Marin as Joe Dominguez, Jeff Perry as Harvey Leek, Diarra Kilpatrick as Lena Harris, Bonnie Somerville as Christina Harris, Paul James as Keith "Philly" Morton, Joe Dincol as Steve Colton, Angela Ko as Ellie Tang, and Alexia Garcia as Nirvana Zane. Directed by Greg Beeman and written by Bill Chais, the film is based on the original series created by Carlton Cuse. Johnson, Chais, Beeman, and Cuse will executive produce, with Village Roadshow Television producing.