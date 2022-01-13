National Treasure: Disney+ Welcomes 5 More to Streaming Series Cast

The TV adaptation of National Treasure added several names to join star Lisette Alexis on the action-adventure series. Entering the fold are Lyndon Smith (Parenthood), Zuri Reed (Flatbush Misdemeanors), Jake Austin Walker (12 Mighty Orphans), Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill), and Jordan Rodrigues (Light as a Feather), according to Deadline Hollywood. The series, produced by ABC Signature, comes courtesy of Jerry Bruckheimer, director Jon Turteltaub, and writers Marianne and Cormac Wibberley, who also serve as executive producers.

The Disney+ series expands the movie franchise told from the point of view of young Latina heroine Jess (Alexis), a DREAMer in search of answers about her family, who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about the past and save a lost Pan-American treasure. The pilot, written by the Wibberleys, will be directed by Mira Nair. Jess is described as brilliant and has a resourceful mind, and loves a good mystery. With a natural talent for solving puzzles, she'll cover her own buried history, as well as the truth about her parents and her connection to a long-lost treasure.

What the Actors Will Play in National Treasure for Disney+

Smith will play FBI Agent Ross. Ross was top of her class at Quantico and was given a top assignment in D.C. But after she made a near career-ending mistake, she was reassigned to the Baton Rouge field office. When Jess and Tasha (Reed) show up at her office asking for help, it's Ross' chance to prove herself by uncovering the truth about Jess and her mysterious connection to the treasure.

Reed's Tasha met Jess in high school, and they've been each other's ride-or-die ever since. Tasha is fiercely independent, a social media personality and a tech genius, who uses her platform to fight for privacy and rally against big corporations. But when she joins the treasure hunt, she's forced to reevaluate her belief system to help her best friend.

Rodrigues is Ethan. Golden boy Ethan and Jess have been best friends since her mother Manuela tutored them as children, and Ethan's loved Jess since the day they met. A Type-A rule-follower, Ethan will have to learn to relax his grip if he wants to be helpful on the hunt.

Cipriano portrays Oren, a lovable but self-obsessed goofball with an encyclopedic knowledge of conspiracy theories, sneakers and business. He'll spend the season attempting to win back Tasha's affections and slowly learn that real love requires personal sacrifice.

Walker is Liam, a swoon-worthy, struggling musician with a permanent chip on his shoulder who comes from a long line of treasure hunters. When his estranged grandfather passes away and Jess shows up talking about a lost treasure connected to his family, Liam finds himself magnetically drawn to Jess and the promise of fulfilling his late father's treasure-hunting dreams.

National Treasure Films

The original 2004 film starred Nicolas Cage as Benjamin Franklin Gates, a historian who races to find the legendary Templar Treasure before a team of mercenaries. Its 2007 sequel in Book of Secrets has Gates following a clue left in John Wilkes Booth's diary to prove his ancestor's innocence in the assassination of Abraham Lincoln. Both were directed by Turteltaub and written by the Wibberley's. The franchise grossed $788 million globally at the box office. For more information, you can head to Deadline.

