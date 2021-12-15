The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent: First Trailer Looks Amazing

A movie that should be right at the top of your 2022 list has released its first trailer. We got the chance to see footage from The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent at CinemaCon back in August during the Lionsgate presentation, and it shot right to the top of our lists. Now Lionsgate has released a trailer for the movie after releasing some images and a poster the other day. This isn't all the footage we saw in August, but it is a fair amount, and it does give you a pretty good idea of what we're in for. This movie looks pretty bananas, and Cage is such an outstanding actor when he has the right script and the right director guiding him. This one looks like a lot of fun, so sign us the hell up.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022 Movie) Official Red Band Teaser Trailer – Nicolas Cage (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I8VuWhvk87o&ab_channel=LionsgateMovies)

Summary: Nicolas Cage stars as… Nick Cage in the action-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan (Pedro Pascal). Things take a wildly unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the seminal award-winning actor must take on the role of a lifetime: Nicolas Cage.

The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent, directed by Tom Gormican, stars Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal, Sharon Horgan, Ike Barinholtz, Alessandra Mastronardi, Jacob Scipio, Lily Sheen, with Neil Patrick Harris, and Tiffany Haddish. It will be released on April 22, 2022.