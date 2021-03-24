National Treasure: Disney+ Developing Series Adapt with Latina Lead

Nicolas Cage stealing the Declaration of Independence in Disney's National Treasure film is a meme of the past. Disney+ has recently greenlit a series of the same name, but this time the diversity of the cast is set to be expanded with the addition of a Latina lead. The lead character, whose name will be Jess Morales, is taking on the investigative path of Benjamin Gates. Cormac and Marianne Wibberley are on the series as writers, and with their past experience with the films and Jerry Bruckheimer, this is set to be just as big as the past stories told years ago.

The character of Jess Morales has a complex background coming into the series. National Treasure's new lead will be a twenty-year-old DREAMer who will lead viewers through the episodes as she and her friends look forward to plenty of adventure. Disney+ will be looking further at themes of diversity, aspects of patriotism, the ways history has and continues to be authored, and what identity means for these characters. Puzzles, new methods of uncovering coded messages, and more can be expected with such a team behind it all. For a project that has been in the works for some time now, and discussed on and off, Bruckheimer and others are looking forward to finally getting the series going after the variety of pandemic-related delays. For any fans afraid of change, it'll be ok. The hopeful third film will be looking to employ the same cast and to continue the Benjamin Gates story. For now, the National Treasure series will take a younger cast with the same concepts and run with it. Someone is already set to direct the series, Mira Nair, who previously worked on the titles Monsoon Wedding and A Suitable Boy. Let us know in the comments below if you're excited about a National Treasure series!